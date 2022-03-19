The long-running Canadian family drama has been on screen since 2007 and has built up quite a following globally, with viewers desperate to know what will happen next to Amy, Lou, Jack and the whole Fleming family.

Heartland season 15 has now dropped on Netflix for UK viewers and already we can't wait to get back to the ranch.

Season 14 saw the shocking exit of one original cast member, Graham Wardle, whose character Ty died in the season premiere, but he still left a big shadow over season 15.

With the next season promising some new beginnings for a number of the characters, read on for everything you need to know about Heartland season 16.

Heartland season 16 release date

We don't yet have confirmation that Heartland has officially been renewed, but given it's popularity both in Canada and further afield, we expect that it will be. There therefore isn't currently have a release date for Heartland season 16, and previous recent series have been released at different times of the year, meaning it's difficult to know when the expect it.

Reports have suggested that the new season could air in Canada as early as September 2022, but we'll have to wait and see. We will keep this page updated as things develop.

Heartland cast for season 16

Heartland - Amy (Amber Marshall) and Lyndy (Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer) at the stream CBC Media Centre/David Brown

You can expect the main cast to return for Heartland's new season, including Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, Michelle Morgan as Lou Fleming, Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett and Chris Potter as Tim Fleming.

Alisha Newton sat out season 15, with her character as Georgie. Time will tell if she's back for season 16.

Heartland season 16 trailer

There isn't a trailer available yet for Heartland season 16, but we'll keep this page updated as news develops and when the trailer is released.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Heartland about?

Heartland is a long-running Canadian family drama that's been on screen since 2007. It focuses on the daily lives of the Fleming family, after Marion, the mother of Amy and Lou, dies in a car accident.

As the family returns to the Heartland ranch, owned by Amy and Lou's grandfather Jack, Amy discovers she shares her mother's ability to train and help horses by listening to them.

The series follows the characters relationships and work lives as Amy gets married and has a daughter, Jack remarries and Lou becomes mayor of Hudson, the town they live in.

Heartland season 15 is available on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.