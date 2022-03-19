The series is based on a book series of the same name about the Heartland ranch and the family who live on it, the Flemings.

Canadian family drama series Heartland has just returned for a whopping 15th season, with the new episodes now on Netflix.

There have been changes to the cast over the years, with Graham Wardle's exit as Ty last season being particularly devastating, but most of the core cast has remained the same for years.

The trio of Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan and Shaun Johnston have all been at the top of the cast list for all 15 seasons so far.

Find out everything you need to know about the Heartland season 15 cast below.

Heartland cast: Meet the characters on the ranch this season

Amber Marshall plays Amy Fleming

Heartland - Amy CBC Media Centre

Who is Amy? Amy is a horse whisperer and the granddaughter of Jack, who owns the Heartland ranch. Her mother Marion died in a car accident in the show's first episode, and due to her own injuries from the accident, Amy was unable to attend her funeral. In the first season her estranged father Tim returns, as does her sister Lou who had been working in New York. Amy starts a relationship with Ty Borden, a ranch hand, and the two eventually get married and have a baby. Ty tragically died at the start of season 14, leaving Amy to adjust to being a single mother to daughter Lyndy Marion.

Where have I seen Amber Marshall before? Besides starring in Heartland since 2007, Marshall has appeared in 2004's Resident Evil: Apocalypse, and television films including Mutant World. Her family owns a horse ranch and she has been known to help out at a local veterinary clinic.

Michelle Morgan plays Samantha Louise 'Lou' Fleming Morris

Heartland - Lou CBC Media Centre

Who is Lou? Lou is Amy's sister who returns home to Heartland after her mother dies. She leaves behind a lucrative job in New York and ends up taking over the business and financial side of the ranch. Lou meets and starts a relationship with Peter Morris, the owner of a small oil company, and the two get married and have a daughter, Katie. The pair later also adopt Georgie (who doesn't appear in season 15), but after a number of struggles, including a move to Dubai, they end up separating. Lou later began a serious relationship with Mitch, and is also now mayor of the town Hudson.

Where have I seen Michelle Morgan before? Morgan has appeared in a number of Canadian movies and TV films, and has recently appeared in high-profile US series including Supernatural, The Good Doctor and Batwoman.

Shaun Johnston plays Jackson 'Jack' Bartlett

Heartland - Jack CBC Media Centre

Who is Jack? Jack is the patriarch of the family, Amy and Lou's grandfather and the owner of Heartland ranch. He's also a retired rodeo star, and often butts heads with other member of the family due to his stubborn nature. He becomes Amy's rock when she loses Ty.

Where have I seen Shaun Johnston before? Johnston appeared in both The X-Files and Smallville, and had a recurring role in supernatural Western series Wynonna Earp as Juan Carlo.

Jessica Steen plays Lisa Stillman

Heartland - Lisa CBC Media Centre

Who is Lisa? Lisa is the owner of Fairfield Stables, and a well-known horse breeder. She has a long and turbulent relationship with Jack throughout the series, but the pair are now married. She is also godmother to Lou and Peter's daughter Katie.

Where have I seen Jessica Steen before? Steen has appeared in US series including Homefront, ER, NCIS and Supernatural. She has also had roles in the ongoing medical drama Grey's Anatomy and a recurring role in Canadian drama Flashpoint. She played co-pilot Jennifer Watts in Michael Bay's disaster epic Armageddon.

Chris Potter plays Timothy 'Tim' Fleming

Heartland - Tim CBC Media Centre

Who is Tim? Tim is the father of Amy and Lou, who returns at the start of the series. He had been estranged from the family due to his drug and alcohol addiction. He's recently found unexpected feelings for a new guest at the ranch, Jessica.

Where have I seen Chris Potter before? Potter was the original voice Gambit in the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series and appeared in the US adaptation of Russell T Davies' Queer as Folk. He also had a recurring role as con-artist Evan Owen in the long-running US soap The Young and the Restless.

Kerry James plays Caleb Odell

Heartland - Caleb CBC Media Centre

Who is Caleb? Caleb is a ranch-hand and was the best friend of Ty, Amy's husband.

Where have I seen Kerry James before? James is best known for his role in Heartland but has also appeared in Stargate Universe and 2010 TV film The Boy Who Cried Werewolf.

Madison Cheeatow plays Jade Verani

Heartland - Jade (right) CBC Media Centre

Who is Jade? Jade is the rebellious best friend of Georgie who's passionate about rodeo. She's hard to please, but is tough and determined to fight for what she believes in.

Where have I seen Madison Cheeatow before? Cheeatow appeared in season 2 of the Shudder original series Slasher, which also starred Merlin's Katie McGrath in its first season. She also had a leading role in Canadian series Hudson.

Heartland - Parker Yang (right) CBC Media Centre

Who is Parker? Parker is Jade’s new step-sister, an environmentalist, climate activist and city girl. She has a lot of opinions, almost all of which drive Jack crazy.

Where have I seen Ava Tran before? Tran was only 12 when she joined Heartland in season 14, and it's her first on-screen role.

