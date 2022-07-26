A spin-off from legal drama JAG, which ended in 2005, the series has now spawned three of its own spin-offs, with another, NCIS: Sydney, on the way next year.

NCIS has now been on our screens for almost 20 years, so it's unsurprising that the American police procedural has developed an avid fanbase, desperate to see the next season as soon as possible.

We're still a couple of months away from season 20 of the main series airing, but in the meantime there are plenty of episodes for fans to binge watch their way back through until they have a chance to catch up with the team again.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch NCIS in the UK.

How to watch NCIS in the UK

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, and Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines in NCIS Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

NCIS is now available for subscribers to stream for free on Disney Plus in full, while seasons 14-16 are also available on Paramount Plus.

In streaming on Disney Plus, the show joins other long-running US series such as Criminal Minds and The Walking Dead, which also have their full runs available on the platform.

How many seasons of NCIS are available on Disney Plus?

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in NCIS Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

All 19 seasons of NCIS are available on Disney Plus to stream right now, meaning there's a whopping 436 episodes for fans to binge their way through.

With a 20th season already confirmed, that number is only set to go up as the years continue.

When and where will NCIS season 20 stream?

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight and Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres in NCIS Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

We don't quite know yet when or where NCIS season 20 will stream in the UK, although we do know that it is set to start on 19th September on CBS in the US.

It may air around a similar time here in the UK, but whether it will air on Disney Plus, or on Paramount Plus now that that service has launched in the UK, currently remains to be seen. We'll keep this page updated as soon as we have more information.

Where can you watch the four NCIS spin-offs?

The cast of NCIS: Hawai'i. Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images

NCIS has four spin-offs: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans (which has now ended), NCIS: Hawai'i and the upcoming NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS: Los Angeles seasons 8-11 are available to stream on Paramount Plus, while seasons 11-13 of the spin off, and all seven seasons of NCIS: New Orleans, are available to watch on Sky and NOW.

The most recent NCIS series, Hawai'i, has yet to receive a UK release date or platform, nor has the upcoming NCIS: Sydney. We will keep this page updated once we have any confirmation or further news.

NCIS seasons 1-19 are available to watch now on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

