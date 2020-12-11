When is Lando Calrissian series release date? Cast, plot and latest news as Disney+ announces Star Wars spin-off

Perhaps the most mysterious announcement from Disney’s recent investor call was a brand new event series about Star Wars icon Lando Calrissian for Disney+.

The show is confirmed to be in active development but details about exactly what form it will take and who will be involved are very scarce at the time of writing.

Of course, Billy Dee Williams was the first actor to portray the character, debuting in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, but Donald Glover took over the role for recent prequel film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

But neither Williams nor Glover are confirmed to be appearing in this Lando series yet, prompting some confusion from fans about whether it will even be in live-action.

Read on for everything we know so far about Lando Calrissian series on Disney+.

When is Lando Calrissian series released on Disney+?

Disney is yet to confirm an official release date for its Lando Calrissian series, which appears to be in the early stages of development.

For this reason, RadioTimes.com predicts that the series is likely to sit at the later end of Disney’s Star Wars plans, unlikely to arrive any sooner than late 2022 or early 2023.

The show will be one of 10 Star Wars television shows to debut on Disney+ over the next few years, so fans of the franchise should ensure they have a subscription to the service.

Is Donald Glover in Disney+’s Lando Calrissian series?

Disney have kept quiet about who exactly will be the star of the Lando Calrissian series, with both actors who have previously portrayed the character still working in Hollywood today.

Donald Glover debuted in the role in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, while original star Billy Dee Williams recently returned for last year’s saga-closing The Rise of Skywalker.

Fans will have to wait for further details to be released by Disney, but it seems likely that one or both of the actors will have some level of involvement in the show.

Lando Calrissian series cast

No casting announcements have been made about the Lando Calrissian series just yet, but we do know who will be taking charge behind the camera.

Justin Simien has been announced as creator and head writer on the project, known for his work on the 2014 film Dear White People, which spawned a Netflix series of the same name.

What is Lando Calrissian series about?

There’s a theme emerging here: Disney have released no details whatsoever about the plot of its upcoming Lando Calrissian series – we don’t even know the time period in which it will be set.

If the show opts for an original trilogy setting, it’s more likely that Donald Glover will reprise his role as a younger Lando, but sticking to the more recent sequel era would bring Billy Dee Williams back into the fray.

Whatever happens, it seems likely that Lando will be using his charming people skills to pull off elaborate hustles, the likes of which we caught a glimpse of in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Is there a trailer for Lando Calrissian series?

No chance. The series is a long way off, so don’t expect to get our first footage anytime soon.

Lando Calrissian is headed to Disney Plus.