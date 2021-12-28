Kate Winslet says Mare of Easttown season 2 could explore police criminality

Kate Winslet hasn’t ruled out a return to Mare of Easttown, saying that a second season could address police brutality.

The Emmy-winning HBO drama starred Winslet as the titular Mare, a Pennsylvanian detective investigating the murder of a local teenager and the disappearance of another.

When asked whether television should reflect the type of police criminality seen over recent years with the murders of George Floyd and Sarah Everard, Winslet told The Guardian that a second season would most likely examine “these atrocities”.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities which have existed in the police force here and in America will find their way into the stories we tell.

“One hundred per cent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened,” she said. “It’s horrible, isn’t it? This moment in time. It’s horrific.

“You can hear me, I can’t quite find the words because we all feel so betrayed and powerless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in ways that hadn’t even crossed my mind in my 20s.”

Mare of Easttown aired over April and May, with Winslet starring alongside Julianne Nicholson, Angourie Rice, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce in the hit crime drama.

Back in August, Winslet revealed that show creator Brad Ingelsby had pitched some “very cool” ideas for a potential second season.

“But I also have to figure out, can I do it? Could I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I just have to figure out if I can summon all that up again. It was a ride, that’s for sure,” she added.

