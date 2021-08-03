Mare of Easttown creator has some “very cool ideas” for season 2, says Kate Winslet

Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet has revealed that the show’s creator has pitched some “very cool” ideas for a potential second season of the crime drama.

Released earlier this year to critical acclaim, the series introduced the world to troubled detective Mare Sheehan as she investigates the murder of a teenage girl.

The hit show was originally billed as a limited series – i.e. not intended to return for subsequent seasons – but its huge popularity has prompted the team to reconsider, as was the case for fellow HBO drama Big Little Lies.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but Winslet confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby has pitched some possible directions for the story to continue – if they can find the energy to go back.

Winslet explained: “The end of shooting we were like, ‘Holy hell, we can never ever do that again, so if HBO bring up the idea of a season two, we’ve just all gotta say no, absolutely not, there’s just absolutely no way we could ever possibly do it.’

“And then there was talk of, ‘Well, could there be?’ when the show was getting such great responses. And, creatively, Brad has shared some very cool ideas. We’ll see what happens.”

The A-list star discussed how getting into the tortured mindset of Mare took a toll on her during filming, revealing that it made her feel “very sad and sick” every day, so her reluctance to reprise the role is understandable.

Winslet added: “But I also have to figure out, can I do it? Could I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I just have to figure out if I can summon all that up again. It was a ride, that’s for sure.”

Mare of Easttown earned strong ratings and glowing reviews from critics, which recently translated to 16 Emmy nominations, including nods for Winslet, Jean Smart and Evan Peters as well as consideration for Outstanding Limited Series.

