Mare of Easttown season 2 release date: cast, news and updates for HBO drama’s return

Sky Atlantic’s crime drama Mare of Easttown reaches a dramatic conclusion on Monday, with fans hoping we’ll finally get to the bottom of Erin McMenamin’s murder, her relationship with Billy Ross and her boyfriend Dylan’s involvement in the whole situation.

While we have so many questions ahead of next week’s big finale, many viewers are wondering whether this is the last we’ll see of Mare or whether Kate Winslet will be back as the Delco detective for a second series.

Here’s everything we know so far about Mare of Easttown season two, whether HBO plan on renewing it and when we can expect to see it on our screens.

Will Mare of Easttown return for season 2?

We don’t yet know whether Mare of Easttown will be returning for a second series, and with one episode still to go, we’re not likely to find out for a little while.

The crime drama is a miniseries, which could imply that Brad Ingelsby only ever intended for Mare’s story to be told over one series. However, we have seen other HBO miniseries return for follow-ups – just look at Big Little Lies, which was originally billed as a miniseries but came back for a second season.

Since first premiering in April, Mare of Easttown has become a runaway hit, drawing in a regular viewership week after week – so if there’s any miniseries that has a chance of getting renewed, it’s certainly this one.

Mare of Easttown season 2 release date

HBO has not yet confirmed whether Mare of Easttown will be returning for season two, so it’s hard to say when we can expect a second series to land on our screens.

Production on the first season began in autumn 2019, however was shut down in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic had begun to spread across the US. Filming resumed in early September and reportedly wrapped a month later.

If we estimate that production on the series took eight months and take account of series writing time, the earliest we could see Mare of Easttown season two would be summer 2022 – without allowing for potential pandemic-related delays.

Mare of Easttown season 2 cast

Of course, it wouldn’t be Mare of Easttown without Mare – so if HBO does renew the series, Kate Winslet would have to return as the titular Philadelphia detective.

We’re also likely to see the whole Sheehan clan in season two, so Jean Smart (Helen Fahey), Angourie Rice (Siobhan Sheehan), David Denman (Frank Sheehan), Neal Huff (Father Dan Hastings) and Izzy King (Drew Sheehan) reprise their roles for a second outing in Easttown.

As for the Rosses – Lori (Julianne Nicholson), John (Joe Tippett), Billy (Robbie Tan) and Kenny McMenamin (Patrick Murney) – their return to the show is currently up-in-the-air and wholly dependent on what happens in Monday’s series finale. With Erin’s murder case likely to close, they will no longer be as relevant to the story – although Lori will hopefully still be Mare’s best friend and so she may pop up in season two.

Similarly, we don’t know yet whether Guy Pearce could return as Mare’s romantic interest Richard Ryan. In the penultimate episode, Mare broke things off with him, telling him that she needed to get her life together first, but with fans expecting a big fat twist in next week’s finale, is it possible that he could be involved in Erin’s murder and therefore won’t appear in season two? With this all being speculative, we’ll have a better idea of who could come back after next Monday.

What we know for sure is that Evan Peters won’t be back as Colin Zabel, after his character died in episode five (RIP!), and the same goes for Cailee Spaeny as Erin McMenamin.

Mare of Easttown season 2 plot

**Spoilers ahead of season one**

With one final episode to go, various plot points for season two rely on what is about to go down in the series finale.

However, we can guess that a second series is likely to see the Drew custody storyline to continue, with Mare (Winslet) and her ex-drug addict daughter-in-law Carrie (Sosie Bacon) battling over who raises Drew, Mare’s grandson. Considering Drew nearly drowned in the bath in the last episode after Carrie fell asleep after a long work shift, Drew’s custody isn’t an open-and-shut case just yet.

A second series may also look at Siobhan (Rice) and where she decides to go to university. While she felt as though she couldn’t attend college in California as her parents would want her nearby, her girlfriend Anne (Kiah McKirnan) tried to persuade her to go and eventually started ignoring her calls in an attempt to push her away so a second season could explore Siobhan’s future.

Mare of Easttown season 1 is available to stream on Sky and NOW. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.