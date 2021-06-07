HBO boss “open” to Mare of Easttown season 2

Today is the first Monday in several weeks without a new episode of Mare of Easttown to look forward to, but there’s some potential good news on the horizon for fans of the hit Kate Winslet drama.

HBO chief Casey Bloys has said that he is open to the idea of a second series – so long as writer Brad Inglesby felt that he had come up with an idea for a story that would work as well as the first run.

Speaking to Variety, Bloys said: “If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it.

“Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell.”

But he added that “I don’t even have any idea that there’s going to be a timeline” and explained that so far there have “been no real conversations about what a season two would look like.”

So, while that’s far from confirmation that a second season is in the offing, neither does it rule the possibility out – and that will come as promising news for fans, several of whom were left wanting more despite the definitive ending to the series.

For his part, Inglesby recently explained that he had always envisioned the show as a one-off, but he did say that should another idea emerge he’d be more than happy to go ahead with another visit to Easttown.

“I think if we could ever crack a story that was as emotional and surprising, then I think maybe there’s a conversation,” he told Esquire. “I don’t have that in my head right now, but I mean, listen, I love Mare.

“If we could ever give her a great season, I would certainly consider it. I would only do it if I was convinced we could make it great, though. I wouldn’t do it just because you have a chance to do it. I would want to make sure that it was as rich and compelling as I hope this season has been.”

If a second run was to go ahead, it seems like Inglesby wouldn’t have to work too hard to get Winslet back on board, with the Oscar-winning actor having told TVLine that she’d “absolutely love to play Mare again.”

“I miss her. I really do,” she said. “It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

Mare of Easttown was a monumental hit in its first run, achieving brilliant reviews across the board and drawing in impressive viewership figures as fans tried to get to the bottom of who killed Erin McMenamin.