As the second season of the original Traitors UK comes to a close, fans will be delighted to know that a third season is already in the works - but is a celebrity season on the horizon?

Read on for all the latest news and speculation about a celebrity version of The Traitors.

Will there be a potential Celebrity Traitors?

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

It is currently unconfirmed if there will be a celebrity edition of The Traitors.

As fans are aware, the US version of the series features celebrities, but there is no confirmation to say the UK will follow suit.

The current cast of The Traitors US season 2 includes the likes of former speaker of the House John Bercow, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Below Deck's Kate Chastain.

However in a recent interview on The News Agents podcast, when asked if there could be a celebrity version of the show, The Traitors executive producer Stephen Lambert said: "I think it would be pretty entertaining… We talk to the BBC about the future of all our shows and that's obviously a possibility."

He continued: "The original Dutch version was with Dutch celebrities. So, it was really a decision that we made with the BBC to make the first British version without celebrities."

When contacted by RadioTimes.com on whether or not there was a celebrity version of The Traitors in the work, both the BBC and Studio Lambert declined to comment.

Are there any contestants who could be potential Celebrity Traitors?

As there is no word on whether or not there is a celebrity version of The Traitors UK on the horizon, there are no rumblings of a potential cast.

However, host Claudia Winkleman has shared who she'd like on the show if a celebrity version were to ever happen.

When asked who she'd want to see on the series, she said: "Victoria Coren Mitchell, so I can cuddle her - I know her, that sounds weird. Adam Woodyatt, always. Andrew Garfield. And I'll have Stephen Fry, as well."

The host even revealed she'd like to have a go at the game herself, saying: "I think I'd be terrible at all of it. I so want to play, though. I so want to play!"

The Traitors season 1 and 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

