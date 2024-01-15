The Traitors UK might be in full swing, but there's a new batch of Faithfuls and Traitors across the pond who are ready to backstab and sneak their way to victory.

Advertisement

If you can't get enough of the drama, or missed out on watching the UK version from the start, have no fear, for The Traitors US is here! Hosted by Alan Cumming, the second season of the US version is currently airing on Peacock in the States. We can expect the boxset to come to BBC iPlayer at a later date.

But while it's filmed in the exact same castle, The Traitors US is undergoing a few changes for its sophomore season. Firstly, civilians are out and celebrities are in, meaning that we get a full star-studded line-up of Faithfuls and Traitors.

Secondly, two new areas have been added: the scullery and the folley. And the third (and arguably the biggest) change is that instead of going to the armoury, contestants have to win Shields in challenges.

As a whole host of famous faces battle it out for that money pot, here's everything you need to know about The Traitors US season 2 cast.

Who is in The Traitors US season 2?

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality

From: California

If there's one thing Johnny Devenazio loves more than game shows – he has competed in several seasons of The Challenge and appeared on MTV's The Real World: Key West – it's bananas. He earned his nickname because he shoved bananas in his mum's car's tailpipe to get out of school, and his first job was at a Banana Republic store.

More like this

Peppermint

Peppermint
Getty Images

Job: Drag Queen

From: New York

If you can handle the wrath of Michelle Visage, you can handle anything, and we have no doubt that this is drag queen Peppermint's approach as she joins The Traitors US line-up. She was a favourite among fans in season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and was a whisker away from winning the whole thing, as she sashayed away as the season's runner-up.

Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan Larsa Pippin
Getty Images

Job: Fashion Entrepreneur

From: Miami

Fashion entrepreneur Marcus Jordan was born to be competitive – he's the son of the NBA's Michael Jordan and also played basketball. But the biggest slam dunk of all is that Marcus will be joined in the eponymous castle by his girlfriend, Laura Pippin.

Maksim "Maks" Chmerkovskiy

maksim the traitors season 2
Peacock

Job: Ballroom dancer

From: Los Angeles

Will the '"bad boy of ballroom" end up being the bad boy of The Traitors? Ukrainian ballroom dancer Maksim Chmerkovisky is best known for appearing in Dancing with the Stars. He even won season 18 in 2014 with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis.

John Bercow

John Bercow
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Job: Former MP

From: London

The former MP is known for demanding "orduh", but will he bring order or chaos to the competition? He was also the longest-serving Speaker of the House in the history of Parliament.

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen

Bergie
Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Minnesota

Bergie is best known for being a runner-up on Love Island USA season 5, where he finished in first place. Prior to his reality TV appearance, he was the manager of a Dairy Queen ice cream store. Sweet!

Trishelle Cannatella

trishelle
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Louisiana

The reality TV legend and poker player has appeared in a variety of shows, including Battle of the Seasons, The Real World: Las Vegas, The Challenge: All Stars, The Gauntlet, The Inferno and Rivals II.

Kate Chastain

Kate Chastain
Kate Chastain Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Florida

The Below Deck star became a fan favourite when she appeared on season 1 of The Traitors US, and is set to stir up more drama as a late, surprise contestant in the competition.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su
ITV

Job: Reality TV personality

From: London

Ekin who?! Ekin-Su! The Turkish soap star captured the nation's (and Davide's) heart in Love Island season 8, and ended up winning the whole thing. But as we know, she's a "liar" and "actress" – so The Traitors should be perfect for her.

Sandra Diaz-Twine

sandra
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality

From: North Carolina

Sandra Diaz-Twine's favourite song is probably Destiny's Child's Survivor, as she won the reality show of the same name not once, but twice. But will her luck run out on The Traitors?

Dan Gheesling

Dan Gheesling
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Michigan

Two-time Big Brother contestant and Twitch streamer Dan Gheesling became infamous for his wily ways on the reality show, but will he bring that same brand of sneakiness to The Traitors? Honestly, we hope so.

Mercedes "MJ" Javid

mercedes javid
Getty Images/DailyMail.com

Job: Reality TV personality/Real-estate agent

From: Beverly Hills

Real-estate agent Mercedes 'MJ' Javid became an icon after starring in all seasons of Shahs of Sunset, and with a $5 million fortune, she is the richest contestant on the show.

Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality/Real-estate agent

From: Orange County

Like MJ, Tamra Judge is both a real estate agent and a reality star, having featured in The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Kevin Kreider

Kevin
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality/Entrepreneur

From: Seoul/Philadelphia

Kevin Kreider has been on his fair share of reality shows — including Bling Empire, Asian Persuasion, and The Ugly Model — but he's also an entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of not one, but two companies.

Phaedra Parks

phaedra parks
Getty Images

Job: Attorney

From: Atlanta

Like Tamra, Phaedra is a reality TV star, having appeared in sister series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But her real talent emerges when it comes to laying down the law, as she's an accomplished attorney with her own law firm.

Janelle Pierzina

Janelle Pierzina
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Minnesota

Janelle is a reality show veteran, having appeared in Snake in the Grass, The Amazing Race, and multiple seasons of Big Brother. She ended up winning Snake in the Grass, but will her winning streak end with The Traitors?

Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan Larsa Pippin
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Miami

Larsa Pippen most recently appeared in The Real Housewives of Miami with boyfriend Marcus Jordan, and now the couple are set to be put to the test as they both compete on The Traitors. Will their relationship survive?

Parvati Shallow

Parvati Shallow
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Los Angeles

Sandra Diaz-Twine isn't the only Survivor star joining The Traitors. Parvati Shallow competed in Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, and even won Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs Favorites.

Chris "CT" Tamburello

Chris
Getty Images

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Boston

Nobody knows The Challenge better than Chris, as he's won several editions of the show including Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs Stars 1 and 2, and Spies, Lies & Allies. Hopefully for him, his winning streak continues on The Traitors.

Peter Weber

Peter Weber
Peter Weber Hayu

Job: Reality TV personality

From: California

Peter got famous for looking for love, as he appeared in both The Bachelorette season 15 and The Bachelor season 24. But we have a feeling there will be no love lost as he participates in The Traitors.

Shereé Whitfield

Sheree Whitfield
Getty Images

Job: Author/Reality TV personality

From: Ohio

Sheree already has one ally in the competition, as she will be reuniting with The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Phaedra Parks in The Traitors. But will their alliance run smoothly? Sheree also has her own beauty brand and is an accomplished author.

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder celebrates a heavyweight boxing victory
Getty Images

Job: Boxer

From: Alabama

Former Olympian Deontay Wilder won the title of WBC heavyweight champion in 2015 and is renowned for his powerful punching in the ring, but can the Bronze Bomber land a knockout blow on the Traitors?

The Traitors USA season 2 will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer this spring. The Traitors USA season 1 is available to watch on the platform now.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement