The Traitors US season 2 cast: Confirmed line-up
Here's the confirmed line-up for The Traitors US season 2.
The Traitors UK might be in full swing, but there's a new batch of Faithfuls and Traitors across the pond who are ready to backstab and sneak their way to victory.
If you can't get enough of the drama, or missed out on watching the UK version from the start, have no fear, for The Traitors US is here! Hosted by Alan Cumming, the second season of the US version is currently airing on Peacock in the States. We can expect the boxset to come to BBC iPlayer at a later date.
But while it's filmed in the exact same castle, The Traitors US is undergoing a few changes for its sophomore season. Firstly, civilians are out and celebrities are in, meaning that we get a full star-studded line-up of Faithfuls and Traitors.
Secondly, two new areas have been added: the scullery and the folley. And the third (and arguably the biggest) change is that instead of going to the armoury, contestants have to win Shields in challenges.
As a whole host of famous faces battle it out for that money pot, here's everything you need to know about The Traitors US season 2 cast.
Who is in The Traitors US season 2?
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio
Job: Reality TV personality
From: California
If there's one thing Johnny Devenazio loves more than game shows – he has competed in several seasons of The Challenge and appeared on MTV's The Real World: Key West – it's bananas. He earned his nickname because he shoved bananas in his mum's car's tailpipe to get out of school, and his first job was at a Banana Republic store.
Peppermint
Job: Drag Queen
From: New York
If you can handle the wrath of Michelle Visage, you can handle anything, and we have no doubt that this is drag queen Peppermint's approach as she joins The Traitors US line-up. She was a favourite among fans in season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and was a whisker away from winning the whole thing, as she sashayed away as the season's runner-up.
Marcus Jordan
Job: Fashion Entrepreneur
From: Miami
Fashion entrepreneur Marcus Jordan was born to be competitive – he's the son of the NBA's Michael Jordan and also played basketball. But the biggest slam dunk of all is that Marcus will be joined in the eponymous castle by his girlfriend, Laura Pippin.
Maksim "Maks" Chmerkovskiy
Job: Ballroom dancer
From: Los Angeles
Will the '"bad boy of ballroom" end up being the bad boy of The Traitors? Ukrainian ballroom dancer Maksim Chmerkovisky is best known for appearing in Dancing with the Stars. He even won season 18 in 2014 with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis.
John Bercow
Job: Former MP
From: London
The former MP is known for demanding "orduh", but will he bring order or chaos to the competition? He was also the longest-serving Speaker of the House in the history of Parliament.
Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen
Job: Reality TV personality
From: Minnesota
Bergie is best known for being a runner-up on Love Island USA season 5, where he finished in first place. Prior to his reality TV appearance, he was the manager of a Dairy Queen ice cream store. Sweet!
Trishelle Cannatella
Job: Reality TV personality
From: Louisiana
The reality TV legend and poker player has appeared in a variety of shows, including Battle of the Seasons, The Real World: Las Vegas, The Challenge: All Stars, The Gauntlet, The Inferno and Rivals II.
Kate Chastain
Job: Reality TV personality
From: Florida
The Below Deck star became a fan favourite when she appeared on season 1 of The Traitors US, and is set to stir up more drama as a late, surprise contestant in the competition.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Job: Reality TV personality
From: London
Ekin who?! Ekin-Su! The Turkish soap star captured the nation's (and Davide's) heart in Love Island season 8, and ended up winning the whole thing. But as we know, she's a "liar" and "actress" – so The Traitors should be perfect for her.
Sandra Diaz-Twine
Job: Reality TV personality
From: North Carolina
Sandra Diaz-Twine's favourite song is probably Destiny's Child's Survivor, as she won the reality show of the same name not once, but twice. But will her luck run out on The Traitors?
Dan Gheesling
Job: Reality TV personality
From: Michigan
Two-time Big Brother contestant and Twitch streamer Dan Gheesling became infamous for his wily ways on the reality show, but will he bring that same brand of sneakiness to The Traitors? Honestly, we hope so.
Mercedes "MJ" Javid
Job: Reality TV personality/Real-estate agent
From: Beverly Hills
Real-estate agent Mercedes 'MJ' Javid became an icon after starring in all seasons of Shahs of Sunset, and with a $5 million fortune, she is the richest contestant on the show.
Tamra Judge
Job: Reality TV personality/Real-estate agent
From: Orange County
Like MJ, Tamra Judge is both a real estate agent and a reality star, having featured in The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Kevin Kreider
Job: Reality TV personality/Entrepreneur
From: Seoul/Philadelphia
Kevin Kreider has been on his fair share of reality shows — including Bling Empire, Asian Persuasion, and The Ugly Model — but he's also an entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of not one, but two companies.
Phaedra Parks
Job: Attorney
From: Atlanta
Like Tamra, Phaedra is a reality TV star, having appeared in sister series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But her real talent emerges when it comes to laying down the law, as she's an accomplished attorney with her own law firm.
Janelle Pierzina
Job: Reality TV personality
From: Minnesota
Janelle is a reality show veteran, having appeared in Snake in the Grass, The Amazing Race, and multiple seasons of Big Brother. She ended up winning Snake in the Grass, but will her winning streak end with The Traitors?
Larsa Pippen
Job: Reality TV personality
From: Miami
Larsa Pippen most recently appeared in The Real Housewives of Miami with boyfriend Marcus Jordan, and now the couple are set to be put to the test as they both compete on The Traitors. Will their relationship survive?
Parvati Shallow
Job: Reality TV personality
From: Los Angeles
Sandra Diaz-Twine isn't the only Survivor star joining The Traitors. Parvati Shallow competed in Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, and even won Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs Favorites.
Chris "CT" Tamburello
Job: Reality TV personality
From: Boston
Nobody knows The Challenge better than Chris, as he's won several editions of the show including Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs Stars 1 and 2, and Spies, Lies & Allies. Hopefully for him, his winning streak continues on The Traitors.
Peter Weber
Job: Reality TV personality
From: California
Peter got famous for looking for love, as he appeared in both The Bachelorette season 15 and The Bachelor season 24. But we have a feeling there will be no love lost as he participates in The Traitors.
Shereé Whitfield
Job: Author/Reality TV personality
From: Ohio
Sheree already has one ally in the competition, as she will be reuniting with The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Phaedra Parks in The Traitors. But will their alliance run smoothly? Sheree also has her own beauty brand and is an accomplished author.
Deontay Wilder
Job: Boxer
From: Alabama
Former Olympian Deontay Wilder won the title of WBC heavyweight champion in 2015 and is renowned for his powerful punching in the ring, but can the Bronze Bomber land a knockout blow on the Traitors?
The Traitors USA season 2 will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer this spring. The Traitors USA season 1 is available to watch on the platform now.
