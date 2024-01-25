Directly following the finale and the final episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Two tomorrow evening, the second series of The Traitors Australia, hosted by Rodger Corser, begins on BBC Three at 10:50pm.

Sure, it could be a little soon to jump into a whole new season of The Traitors but for those of you who may be wishing to binge-watch over the weekend, all nine episodes will also be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer at 6am the same day.

The cast of The Traitors US. BBC

But that's not all, as later in the year, the much talked-about second season of The Traitors US and the first season of The Traitors New Zealand will also be coming to BBC iPlayer. While release dates for those series are yet to be announced, there's plenty to look forward to.

The second season of US edition of the show, which is hosted by Alan Cumming, features some recognisable UK faces including previous Love Island contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former House of Commons speaker John Bercow, as well as TV personalities like Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks and returning Below Deck star Kate Chastain.

Announcing the news of the series coming to iPlayer, director at BBC iPlayer & Channels Dan McGolpin says: “The Traitors is one of the most thrilling shows around and the BBC will be following up on the latest UK series with more from Australia, New Zealand and the US, with all of this treachery to be available across 2024 on BBC iPlayer.”

Yesterday it was also announced that The Traitors had broken records to become the biggest entertainment show in two years, showing "phenomenal growth" on BBC iPlayer in its first three weeks.

The UK version of the show, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will conclude this Friday with a 70-minute episode, which will see whether a Faithful or Traitor will take home the cash prize.

For now, fans have been left reeling after the dwindling group banished Ross and the fate of one contestant remains sealed as the mystery murder victim will be revealed tonight.

The Traitors: 100% Faithful - Harry's winning streak and final predictions

The Traitors season 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

