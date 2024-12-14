Strictly's Chris and Dianne in floods of tears after emotional final dance
"It's really hit me."
There wasn't a dry eye in the house after Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell's final ever dance together on Strictly Come Dancing.
The pair performed a Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers, an emotional song in and of itself. But the relationship between the duo, which has blossomed over the weeks, and the fact that Chris has thrown himself into every dance despite being blind, has made Chris and Dianne one of the show's most cherished partnerships.
"It's really hit me because it's the last time I get to dance with this beautiful person," said Chris, who was in floods of tears, as was Dianne.
The audience, who were on their feet, and the judges were also incredibly moved by the display.
Motsi Mabuse thanked them for their service, adding: "You [Chris] are a role model for each and every one of us. [You've shown us that] everything is possible if you fight.
"You didn't only show us dancing, you gave us inspiration."
Shirley Ballas said that Chris "will never walk alone" following his time on the show.
"I think the whole country will be following everything that you do."
Read more:
- Strictly Come Dancing's Craig "not happy" before awarding JB 10
- Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final marks momentous moment for Craig
- Strictly Come Dancing's Tasha speechless after unexpected guest arrives for final
Shirley also said that Dianne had "found the way" to Chris's heart.
"That takes a very special teacher," she added.
Both Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood were equally as gushing.
"I didn't want to cry, I've started to cry," said the former.
"I think you'll change people's lives," he added. "You're an exceptional man and you've done an exceptional thing."
Craig said that coaching Chris and Dianne for the final had "stayed with him". And in a very touching – and uncharacteristic – gesture, he had also written Chris a poem.
"You've taught the world anything can be done," he said. "You're a light that shines for all to see."
Chris and Dianne scored an impressive overall score of 116 in the final for their three routines: Showdance to You Get What You Give by New Radicals, Couple's' Choice to Instant Karma (We All Shine On) by John Lennon, and Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers.
But will they be crowned champions?
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.