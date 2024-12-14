"It's really hit me because it's the last time I get to dance with this beautiful person," said Chris, who was in floods of tears, as was Dianne.

The audience, who were on their feet, and the judges were also incredibly moved by the display.

Motsi Mabuse thanked them for their service, adding: "You [Chris] are a role model for each and every one of us. [You've shown us that] everything is possible if you fight.

"You didn't only show us dancing, you gave us inspiration."

Shirley Ballas said that Chris "will never walk alone" following his time on the show.

"I think the whole country will be following everything that you do."

Shirley also said that Dianne had "found the way" to Chris's heart.

"That takes a very special teacher," she added.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on Strictly. BBC

Both Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood were equally as gushing.

"I didn't want to cry, I've started to cry," said the former.

"I think you'll change people's lives," he added. "You're an exceptional man and you've done an exceptional thing."

Craig said that coaching Chris and Dianne for the final had "stayed with him". And in a very touching – and uncharacteristic – gesture, he had also written Chris a poem.

"You've taught the world anything can be done," he said. "You're a light that shines for all to see."

Chris and Dianne scored an impressive overall score of 116 in the final for their three routines: Showdance to You Get What You Give by New Radicals, Couple's' Choice to Instant Karma (We All Shine On) by John Lennon, and Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

But will they be crowned champions?

