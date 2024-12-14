Tasha thought he was supporting her all the way from Australia, but clearly he had no intention of missing his sister tear up the dance floor for the final time.

"I wouldn't have missed it for the world," he said as she struggled to process what was happening.

Strictly is nothing if not emotional...

Tasha and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec have continually impressed throughout the competition, topping the leaderboard on multiple occasions.

"One thousand percent this is a career highlight – it's the biggest highlight of my whole life," she said ahead of the final.

Tasha also took a moment to gush about sharing the experience with Aljaz.

"It's going to be lovely to finish off the whole journey with Aljaz in the final," she said. "Every week has been so special, but to be able to be in the final and experience it with Aljaz is so magical and amazing."

And Aljaz was also full of praise for the former Love Island star.

"With Tasha, I feel like our friendship has got stronger with every single day, I feel like we can rehearse now without even talking to each other."

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec. BBC/Guy Levy

As well as their routine to Sing, Sing, Sing, the pair also performed their Couple's Choice to What About Us by P!nk, and an American Smooth to Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

Alongside Tasha and Aljaž, there are three other couples battling it out for the glitter ball trophy: JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola.

