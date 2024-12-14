Strictly Come Dancing's Craig "not happy" before awarding JB 10
Well, we thought we'd never see the day.
JB Gill and Lauren Oakley kicked off the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final with their Viennese Waltz to Let's Go Fly a Kite – and the judges couldn't contain themselves.
"It was amazing," said Anton Du Beke. "I loved it, better than before.
"I'd like to see that three times, please."
Motsi Mabuse praised their "beautiful footwork", adding, "You were light, like you were flying".
"That is how you start a final of Strictly Come Dancing," she added, while Shirley Ballas said their performance made her throw away her "technique hat" and simply enjoy the dance as the audience would.
But what did the exacting Craig Revel Horwood have to say?
"I'm not happy," he said. "I couldn't find anything wrong with it."
"Grace, elegance, quality," he added.
Naturally, comments like that earned JB and Lauren a perfect 40, an improvement on the first time they performed their Mary Poppins number.
And it also proved to be a momentous moment for Craig, who had awarded his 100th Strictly ten.
It's a Christmas miracle.
Alongside JB and Lauren, there are three other couples battling it out for the glitter ball trophy: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola.
