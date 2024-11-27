Now just six remain and soon, only four will make it to the final. As ever, only one celebrity will be able to be crowned the next champion of Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

Here, we break down when viewers can tune into the final and what we can expect the yet-to-be announced finalists to be dancing when the day comes!

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final?

Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola. BBC/Guy Levy

Now we're getting closer to the quarter finals, it has become clear when the grand finale will air.

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 14th December. The exact timings of the night are yet to be confirmed, but we'll be sure to update this page once we know more, so ensure to keep it bookmarked!

Which celebrities could be in the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final?

As it stands, any of the current celebrities still in the Strictly Come Dancing final could be in the final.

There will likely be four Strictly pairings headed to the final, as the upcoming two episodes will whittle down the line-up.

Of course, fans will remember that last year only three were in the final last year due to Nigel Harman dropping out of the competition due to an injury.

At the moment, the following celebrities could be in the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Rest assured, once the four finalists have been announced, this page will have the latest information.

What will be performed during the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

While the exact dances are yet to be unveiled, the remaining celebrities and their professional dance partners will perform three dances.

As in previous years, the couples will perform a Judges' Pick, a show dance and their favourite dance from the competition.

