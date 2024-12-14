But tonight they were awarded a perfect 40 out of 40 for their performance, leading co-host Claudia Winkleman to pause the show to make a special announcement.

“I’m going to need some quiet, and this is weird. But we’ve been waiting some years for this. I’m going to need Craig up here. Craig can you come up?" she announced.

"So it has taken 20 years. It’s taken 22 series. Guess what’s just happened?" she asked Craig, to which he responded: "I’ve got no idea."

Claudia then revealed: "You’ve just given your 100th ten!"

JB Gill. BBC/Ray Burmiston

The perfect score from the judges was reflected in their feedback, with Anton saying of the routine: "It was amazing, I loved it. Better than before. Everything I wanted, everything you wanted. I’d like to see that three times, please."

Craig said: "I'm not happy, I couldn’t find anything wrong with it. Grace, elegance, quality," before Motsi added: "You have elevated whatever you have done before, beautiful footwork, you were light, like you were flying. That is how you start a final of Strictly Come Dancing."

Head judge Shirley Ballas was also full of praise for the former JLS star, telling him: “You made me throw away my technique hat. Well done you."

Meanwhile, after the performance, JB said: "I loved it so much. All day we’ve been working on it, trying to make the most of it because it’s the time we’re going to be dancing."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Saturday 14th December at 6pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.