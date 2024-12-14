Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final marks momentous moment for Craig
Host Claudia Winkleman paused the show to make a special announcement.
The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final marked a huge moment for Craig Revel Horwood as the judge finally awarded his 100th ten.
JB Gill and Lauren Oakley kicked off the evening by recreating their Viennese Waltz to Let’s Go Fly a Kite from Mary Poppins as the Judges' Pick – a routine which previously earned them 39 points during Musicals Week.
But tonight they were awarded a perfect 40 out of 40 for their performance, leading co-host Claudia Winkleman to pause the show to make a special announcement.
“I’m going to need some quiet, and this is weird. But we’ve been waiting some years for this. I’m going to need Craig up here. Craig can you come up?" she announced.
"So it has taken 20 years. It’s taken 22 series. Guess what’s just happened?" she asked Craig, to which he responded: "I’ve got no idea."
Claudia then revealed: "You’ve just given your 100th ten!"
The perfect score from the judges was reflected in their feedback, with Anton saying of the routine: "It was amazing, I loved it. Better than before. Everything I wanted, everything you wanted. I’d like to see that three times, please."
Craig said: "I'm not happy, I couldn’t find anything wrong with it. Grace, elegance, quality," before Motsi added: "You have elevated whatever you have done before, beautiful footwork, you were light, like you were flying. That is how you start a final of Strictly Come Dancing."
Head judge Shirley Ballas was also full of praise for the former JLS star, telling him: “You made me throw away my technique hat. Well done you."
Meanwhile, after the performance, JB said: "I loved it so much. All day we’ve been working on it, trying to make the most of it because it’s the time we’re going to be dancing."
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Saturday 14th December at 6pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
