"We’re delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises," said Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA. "He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain’s biggest celebration of TV on Sunday 11 May.

"The sheer quality, innovation, and breadth of talent in British television in front of and behind the camera is second to none, and we look forward to honouring and celebrating these talented people at our upcoming awards ceremonies."

Scottish actor, writer and presenter Cumming has won accolades including a BAFTA Scotland Award for Outstanding Contribution To Film & Television and two Emmy Awards for his role as host of The Traitors US.

He is also known to US audiences for his Golden Globe-winning performance in television series The Good Wife and for appearances in movie blockbusters including GoldenEye (1995) and X-Men 2 (2003). On stage, he is perhaps best known for his Tony Award-winning turn as the Emcee in Cabaret.

Having made a guest appearance on Doctor Who in 2018, he is set to play a different role – voicing the animated character Mr Ring-a-Ding – in the next season of the BBC sci-fi series.

The nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be announced this Thursday (27th March) at 12pm GMT.

Previously announced were the nominations for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, the only award voted for by members of the public – with key moments from Gavin & Stacey and The Traitors among those on the shortlist.

Voting for the six nominees is now open and will close on 25th April.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

