Although Belinda wants to get home, the Doctor tells her that there's no need to rush because, as she soon learns, it is a time machine after all.

The trailer teases some time travel to many time periods, including 1952 and the 51st century, to name a couple.

We also get another glimpse at the upcoming Eurovision episode, which is named the Interstellar Song Contest, and appears to be a feast for the eyes.

Elsewhere, we also see the likes of Benjamin Chivers joining the cast as we see him telling Belinda that they've landed in the year 2007.

Chivers is best known for his role in The Devil's Hour, but as of yet, we don't have any further details on what his Doctor Who role consists of.

We also get a further look at Belinda working with Slow Horses star Christopher Chung, who is confirmed to feature as new character Cassio.

Belinda asks him and A Thousand Blows star Caoilfhionn Dunne if they've ever heard of Planet Earth, to which Dunne's character says that she's "never heard of it".

But of course, many fans will be delighted to also see the return of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, who is shown looking rather windswept as she looks contemplatively out in front of her.

We already knew she'd be making a return for the new season, but as for if she'll be seen throughout the series or just in specific episodes, we'll have to wait and see.

Other series returnees include Anita Dobson, Bonnie Langford and Jemma Redgrave, as well as new additions Evelyn Miller, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Dray, Jonah Hauer-King and Alan Cumming (who is voicing cartoon character Mr Ring-a-Ding, which we see in the trailer).

The official synopsis for the new season says: "This spring, audiences will join the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) on an epic quest to get Belinda back to Earth.

"But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face great dangers, ferocious enemies and wilder terrors than ever before."

Doctor Who season 15 will be released on 12th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and later that day on BBC One.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

