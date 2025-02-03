He went on: "Some very explicit words have [been] said to me, but I think that's a real testament to, you know, how he's coming across.

"But in a way that people want to watch him, which is what I'd always hoped."

Chung's character Roddy has been in the series since season 1 and has established himself as the go-to tech expert on the Slough House team. Although he's a bit of a genius at what he does, Roddy certainly doesn't take any prisoners and has a particular way of teasing his colleagues.

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Already quite the self-assured character, Chung also revealed that Roddy is only set to take that to new heights for season 5.

He also revealed to RadioTimes.com: "[In] season 5, he becomes a little bit louder and a little bit more self-assured, even more so than he already is, but I think you'll be in for a bit of a surprise.

"[I] might throw a few dance moves here and there."

The fifth season, which was confirmed a little while ago, will be based on Mick Herron's fifth Slough House novel, London Rules. While we don't have a release date for season 5 just yet, we do know that there will be plenty of drama in store.

The official synopsis for the season teases: "In season 5 of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected.

"After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."

We do also know that Chung is set to take on a more central role in season 5, with the Slow Horses star previously telling GamesRadar+: "Everyone gets a moment in the spotlight, which is great, but I had read six or seven books that were out when I was cast, and because London Rules has such a heavy focus on Roddy, I was hoping we would get to season 5. So, that was really exciting when it got green-lit, it was amazing news.

"And the way Will [Smith] has written it, it's just everything that I hoped for and more."

Slow Horses seasons 1-4 are available to watch now on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

