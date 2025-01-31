Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, Chung explained: "[In] season 5, he becomes a little bit louder and a little bit more self-assured, even more so than he already is, but I think you'll be in for a bit of a surprise.

"[I] might throw a few dance moves here and there."

There isn't an exact release date set in stone for season 5, but what we do know is that it will be based around Mick Herron's fifth novel in the Slough House series, London Rules.

Based on the season 5 synopsis, Roddy will be quite pivotal to the goings-on in Slough House as everyone grows suspicious of his "glamorous new girlfriend".

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

The synopsis continues: "But when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."

Chung previously confirmed that Roddy would have a larger role in season 5, telling GamesRadar+: "Everyone gets a moment in the spotlight, which is great, but I had read six or seven books that were out when I was cast, and because London Rules has such a heavy focus on Roddy, I was hoping we would get to season 5. So, that was really exciting when it got green-lit, it was amazing news.

"And the way Will [Smith] has written it, it's just everything that I hoped for and more."

He added: "It's the kind of thing where you leave the party whilst the lights are still off – and right now, we are still firmly dancing to the tunes in the dark. You don't want to leave the audience feeling short, you always want them wanting more.

"This show though, there are so many questions and adventures all the slow horses can go on. I'm happy to continue."

