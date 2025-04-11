Slow Horses season 5 release window confirmed in new teaser
The spy show's new season is only a matter of months away.
In an age when fans often have to wait years for their favourite shows to return for new seasons, Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses has been remarkably consistent and quick in turning around new episodes.
Both seasons 1 and 2 aired in 2022, with season 3 following in 2023 and season 4 arriving in 2024.
Now, we know exactly when season 5 will arrive - and, once again, fans won't have to wait too long.
A new preview of all the shows coming to Apple TV+ this summer included the fifth season of Slow Horses, seemingly confirming it will arrive at some point within the next five months.
The preview didn't give much away in terms of what fans can expect from the season - it just showed us a moodily lit clip of Gary Oldman, back as Jackson Lamb.
Season 5 will see Roddy Ho getting a glamorous new girlfriend, making everyone at Slough House suspicious.
Read more:
- The Crown and Slow Horses stars to lead Netflix's Pride and Prejudice
- Slow Horses Roddy star recalls "explicit words" during fan encounters
The synopsis for the season says: "When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."
Not only has Slow Horses been speedy in bringing out new seasons, it has also had consistently early renewals - with a sixth season of the show having already been confirmed.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We already know a couple of guest stars for that season, with Hugo Weaving set to return as the villainous Frank Harkness, and Lenny Rush playing a currently unknown new character.
Rush's Am I Being Unreasonable? castmates Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli confirmed his casting in the spy series, with Cooper saying of the actor at a screening: "I don't think he's here. Is he doing something more important? Of course he is! I discovered that kid."
Hizli then added, "I think he’s acting with Gary Oldman now," to which Cooper exclaimed, "Oh my god! Why am I not acting with Gary Oldman?"
Slow Horses seasons 1-4 are available to watch now on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.