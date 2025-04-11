Now, we know exactly when season 5 will arrive - and, once again, fans won't have to wait too long.

A new preview of all the shows coming to Apple TV+ this summer included the fifth season of Slow Horses, seemingly confirming it will arrive at some point within the next five months.

The preview didn't give much away in terms of what fans can expect from the season - it just showed us a moodily lit clip of Gary Oldman, back as Jackson Lamb.

Season 5 will see Roddy Ho getting a glamorous new girlfriend, making everyone at Slough House suspicious.

The synopsis for the season says: "When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."

Not only has Slow Horses been speedy in bringing out new seasons, it has also had consistently early renewals - with a sixth season of the show having already been confirmed.

We already know a couple of guest stars for that season, with Hugo Weaving set to return as the villainous Frank Harkness, and Lenny Rush playing a currently unknown new character.

Rush's Am I Being Unreasonable? castmates Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli confirmed his casting in the spy series, with Cooper saying of the actor at a screening: "I don't think he's here. Is he doing something more important? Of course he is! I discovered that kid."

Hizli then added, "I think he’s acting with Gary Oldman now," to which Cooper exclaimed, "Oh my god! Why am I not acting with Gary Oldman?"

Slow Horses seasons 1-4 are available to watch now on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

