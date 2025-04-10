Production is set be a six-episode miniseries, with filming expected to kick off in the UK later in 2025.

The Netflix adaptation will be written by Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) and helmed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper), who is also set to executively produce with Corrin.

Emma Corrin. The Seagull

Alderton said in a statement: "Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story, and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it."

She continued: "Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Corrin added: "Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour.

"I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again."

The upcoming Pride and Prejudice series won't be Netflix’s first stab at an Austen adaptation, with the streamer having previously released an adaptation of Persuasion – which starred Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson in the lead role – back in 2022.

Pride and Prejudice is coming to Netflix.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.