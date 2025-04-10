The Crown and Slow Horses stars to lead Netflix's Pride and Prejudice
Filming is set to kick off later this year.
Netflix’s upcoming Pride and Prejudice series has found its Lizzie Bennett and Mr Darcy, with The Crown’s Emma Corrin and Slow Horses' Jack Lowden set to take on the beloved literary characters.
Lowden's casting was rumoured yesterday, and now we officially know he’ll be joining the ranks alongside Corrin as lead Lizzie Bennet, and Olivia Colman (The Favourite) as her eccentric mother, Mrs Bennet.
Production is set be a six-episode miniseries, with filming expected to kick off in the UK later in 2025.
The Netflix adaptation will be written by Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) and helmed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper), who is also set to executively produce with Corrin.
Alderton said in a statement: "Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story, and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it."
She continued: "Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Corrin added: "Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour.
"I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again."
The upcoming Pride and Prejudice series won't be Netflix’s first stab at an Austen adaptation, with the streamer having previously released an adaptation of Persuasion – which starred Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson in the lead role – back in 2022.
Pride and Prejudice is coming to Netflix.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.