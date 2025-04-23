In a recent interview with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, the Havoc star was asked about the rumoured audition, as he revealed he "didn't actually get an audition".

"I was told categorically by a lovely producer that 'all women have an image or a vision of what Mr Darcy looks like. And I'm afraid, Tom, you just aren't it.' That's showbiz!"

It's been 20 years since Macfadyen and Keira Knightley led the Jane Austen adaptation, with anniversary celebrations taking place this week in cinemas across the country.

Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley in 2005's Pride and Prejudice. Allstar/WORKING TITLE

However, what may come as a surprise to fans is that Macfadyen once thought he was "miscast" as the brooding character.

"I didn't really [enjoy it]," he told CBS Mornings. "I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it."

He explained that he felt he was the wrong choice for the part, adding: "I felt a bit miscast, like, 'I’m not dishy enough.' But it worked out."

Despite this, he added: "The most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, 'Were you Mr Darcy?' It’s a good 20 years later. So I think, 'I can’t be ageing that badly.'"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pride & Prejudice is available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.