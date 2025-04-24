Tom Hardy recalls struggling with Havoc action scene: "I'm not gonna make this"
The popular actor had to take a drastic step while filming one high-octane sequence in the new film...
Tom Hardy is no stranger to action films, but the popular actor has admitted he faced a major struggle while filming one particular set piece in Gareth Evans's new Netflix thriller Havoc.
The sequence in question is a relentless, brutal and expertly choreographed fight scene that takes place over two floors in a busy nightclub – but it wasn't necessarily the technical aspect of the scene that posed a problem for Hardy, as he explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.
"The Medusa fight scene was hot," he said. "I was wearing a thermal and a shirt, a wool shirt and a T-shirt. And it was summer.
"Like, after the first 10 minutes of throwing my arms around, I was like, 'I'm not gonna make this. I'm not gonna make the day, Gareth. I think I need to cut the sleeves off this!'"
He added that he ended up cutting off not only the sleeves, but also most of the body of the T-shirt, with Evans interjecting that it was "an interesting look".
Hardy continued: "In the end, I just had the shirt bolero with two buttons, and then the Patagonia fleece over the top of it, and then an ice pack at the back. And then we were good to go! But until that point, I was struggling."
He went on to say that he felt like he was wearing a "Muppet suit in the sunlight", with Evans agreeing: "It was like a Disney mascot in Summer."
"Yeah, exactly," Hardy smiled. "That's how I felt. But I absolutely loved it!"
Read more:
- Hailee Steinfeld "forever grateful" to Sinners role for pushing her to research her multiracial heritage
- Is Alex Garland's Warfare anti-war? Director breaks down stance
The film sees Hardy playing a downtrodden detective named Walker who operates in a nameless, crime-infested US city where he finds himself drawn into a dangerous plot involving troubled drug dealers, crooked politicians, corrupt fellow cops and a deadly Chinese crime syndicate.
And Evans revealed that Hardy played a crucial role in helping to shape the character of Walker, explaining that the pair jumped on a phone call as soon as he heard he was interested.
"[It gave me] a more involved, detailed sort of deep dive into, like, his psyche, his background, his relationship with the people around him," he said.
"And it was a real fascinating learning curve for me to go on that journey as we sort of, like, started it.
"Because what it did was it became another very important developmental step in terms of making sure that the script was in the right place, or that the tone was... that they were all singing together."
Havoc is streaming on Netflix from Friday 25th April 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.