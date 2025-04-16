And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she explained that the research process had made her feel "closer to myself and closer to my family".

She said: "This movie in general, and this role specifically pushed me to, I guess, include as part of my research digging into my family history... something I've done here and there throughout the years, but never like I did when I took on this role.

"And I'm forever grateful for Ryan, for Mary, for this movie, for pushing me, encouraging me to do that. I love the research period for what we do, and the fact that this was something I got to walk away with, feeling closer to myself and closer to my family was the most incredible thing."

She added that it is "always wonderful" when research for a role entails picking up a new skill or learning about something that piques your interest.

"But when it has to do with yourself, and even more than that, your family and your history and your ancestry, it's a really, really beautiful thing that had a lot to do with shaping Mary and understanding more of her role in this world," she said.

Steinfeld continued that she had "many, many conversations" with Coogler about the backstory of her character and what she'd done in the seven years prior to the film (since she'd last scene Michael B Jordan's twin characters Stack and Smoke).

"And that was just again so fun," she said. "You spend hours and hours and weeks and months even talking about that backstory... and somehow in the writing, Ryan managed to make it so that we feel so connected to each of these characters, not just where they are in that moment, but where they've come from."

Wunmi Mosaku as Annie in Sinners. WB

Meanwhile, Wunmi Mosaku – who plays a Hoodoo conjurer and spiritual healer named Annie in the film – explained how the research period was equally rewarding for her.

"I did a lot of research into Hoodoo and that practice and that spirituality, which led me to Ifá and the Yoruba traditional religions," she said.

"I'm a Yoruba woman so, you know, researching Annie, I felt closer to myself, to my history, my ancestry, the people I'm from. And I found a little part of myself that I didn't know was missing by doing that research.

She added: "[It's a] beautiful and quite profound experience, especially when you love a character and you learn something about yourself through them. It's quite magical, actually."

Sinners is in UK cinemas from Friday 18th April 2025.

