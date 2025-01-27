Slow Horses casts Doctor Who star Lenny Rush in season 6
The young actor was spotted filming with Gary Oldman.
Hit Apple TV+ spy drama Slow Horses has just added a new cast member to its roster for season 6, with Doctor Who star Lenny Rush joining the show in an undisclosed role.
News of Rush's casting was confirmed by his co-stars during a Q&A for his returning series Am I Being Unreasonable?, which is created by and stars Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli.
Cooper said of 15-year-old Rush: "I don't think he's here. Is he doing something more important? Of course he is! I discovered that kid."
Hizli then added, "I think he’s acting with Gary Oldman now," to which Cooper exclaimed, "Oh my god! Why am I not acting with Gary Oldman? Is he actually?"
Hizli then confirmed, "Yeah, he’s in Slow Horses," to which Cooper joked: "But we’ve written this!"
Rush was then also spotted by fans filming on the series, with his character and Oldman's Jackson Lamb exiting a building and heading down the street.
Oldman confirmed earlier this month when speaking with Extra TV that filming on season 6 was under way, saying: "5 is coming out and then we’re in the middle of 6."
Am I Being Unreasonable? is a comedy thriller which originally debuted in 2022, and will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in February.
Rush won a BAFTA for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for playing Ollie in the series, the son of the central character Nic.
The new season sees Nic kicked out of her family home for having an affair with her brother-in-law, and reduced to sharing a caravan with her best friend Jen.
Nic finds herself shunned and experiencing hallucinations - or is someone playing tricks on her?
