Cooper said of 15-year-old Rush: "I don't think he's here. Is he doing something more important? Of course he is! I discovered that kid."

Hizli then added, "I think he’s acting with Gary Oldman now," to which Cooper exclaimed, "Oh my god! Why am I not acting with Gary Oldman? Is he actually?"

Hizli then confirmed, "Yeah, he’s in Slow Horses," to which Cooper joked: "But we’ve written this!"

Rush was then also spotted by fans filming on the series, with his character and Oldman's Jackson Lamb exiting a building and heading down the street.

Oldman confirmed earlier this month when speaking with Extra TV that filming on season 6 was under way, saying: "5 is coming out and then we’re in the middle of 6."

Am I Being Unreasonable? is a comedy thriller which originally debuted in 2022, and will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in February.

Rush won a BAFTA for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for playing Ollie in the series, the son of the central character Nic.

The new season sees Nic kicked out of her family home for having an affair with her brother-in-law, and reduced to sharing a caravan with her best friend Jen.

Nic finds herself shunned and experiencing hallucinations - or is someone playing tricks on her?

Slow Horses seasons 1-4 are available to watch now on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now. Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 will premiere at 9:30pm on Wednesday 5th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

