Daisy May Cooper's Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 release date confirmed
The comedy thriller left viewers on a major reveal at the end of season 1.
It's been two and a half years since we learned the truth of just how Alex died in Am I Being Unreasonable?, but finally the comedy thriller show is back, with a release date having been set.
The second season will officially start airing at 9:30pm on Wednesday 5th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer – meaning there isn't long left to wait.
The synopsis for season 2 says that it will "begin where series 1 left off, mid panic attack", and asks whether Daisy May Cooper's Nic has actually got away with murder, and whether she has raised her son Ollie in her own murky footsteps.
The synopsis continues: "Kicked out of the family home for brotherly love – loving the wrong brother – Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with her not so trustworthy best friend Jen.
"Nic’s husband Dan has taken up roller-blading to channel his mid-life crisis. Shunned at the school gates and cast as the witch at the school re-enactment, Nic is experiencing hallucinations. Or is someone playing tricks on her?"
While the second season reunites the show's co-creator Cooper with her co-star and co-creator Selin Hizli, as well as key cast members including Lenny Rush and Dustin Demri-Burns, it's season 2's guest cast that has got everyone buzzing.
That's because season 2 will feature big name stars Chelsea Peretti, Tom Davis, Denise Black, Jamali Maddix and Kojey Radical in guest roles, along with providing fans with a This Country reunion.
Cooper's real-life brother and co-creator and co-star from that series, Charlie Cooper, is also set to make an appearance – although what role he will be playing is yet to be confirmed.
The show's first season won three RTS Awards and was nominated for three BAFTAs, one of which was won by Rush for his performance as Ollie.
Am I Being Unreasonable? season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with season 2 set to premiere at 9:30pm on Wednesday 5th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
