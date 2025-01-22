The bad news is, it will be the show's final run.

It is said that the seventh season will wrap up the "iconic story in unforgettable Brassic style'", with the synopsis explaining: "This momentous return marks the last chapter for the unruly gang, who are promising to go out with a bang and with even more of the madness and mayhem that fans have cherished over the years.

"Fans of the franchise can expect one last whirlwind round of escapades, raucous adventure, and mischief from Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) and co.

"The stories of this boisterous group will come to an end after an incredible seven series, since the show launched with huge success in 2019 and became a fan favourite."

Michelle Keegan and Bronagh Gallagher in Brassic. Sky UK

Cast members confirmed to be returning for season 7 include Joe Gilgun, Ryan Sampson, Michelle Keegan, Aaron Heffernan, Parth Thakerar, Joanna Higson and Steve Evets.

Danny Brocklehurst, Brassic's co-creator and writer, said in a statement: "When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn't have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base.

"It's been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that BAFTA!"

Meanwhile, a Sky spokesperson added: "Since Brassic arrived on our screens in 2019, it has become Sky's most successful comedy ever.

"Fans very quickly became attached to this dynamic group of friends, as they found unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

"We would like to thank Joe Gilgun, Danny Brocklehurst and the whole cast and crew – past and present – for bringing us all a truly iconic series, which we’ve loved for its special mix of hilarity and heart."

Previously, Keegan said she hopes for a happy ending for her character Erin after the season 6 cliffhanger, explaining: "I don’t think she’d move away. I don’t think her heart is in that. I think she needs to be around her gang because that’s also her family too. So I feel it’d be sad for her to move away on her own.

"I feel like her heart is with Vinnie and in Hawley with the rest of the group, and I hope it all ends happily for her because she deserves it."

Brassic seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Sky and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

