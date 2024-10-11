He said: "I think the end is going to be a big, big shock this year, for everyone." Thakerar also confirmed that even though Brassic season 7 is confirmed, he's none the wiser as to how things will pan out next season, saying: "Even I don't know what's going to happen next season. It was a big one, a big one that Danny and Joe and everyone decided to do."

We'd expect the same levels of comedic chaos with the gang and many of the fan-favourite faces to return so with that, read on for everything we know so far about Brassic season 7.

As of now, there's no confirmed release date for Brassic season 7 but we do know that production is set to kick off this year.

The show has remained pretty tight in its yearly turnaround of seasons so we'd likely expect Brassic season 7 to land on our screens around September 2025.

On the announcement of the new season, series co-creator Danny Brocklehurst said: "Season 7! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it's a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience."

Similarly, head of comedy commissioning at Sky Studios, Alex Moody, said: "We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear count back to Sky for a seventh series."

Who will be in the Brassic season 7 cast?

We'd expect all the same faces to return for season 7 but after the shock cliffhanger of season 7, we'll just have to wait and see.

The Brassic cast members that we'd expect to return for season 7 are as follows:

Joe Gilgun as Vinnie

Michelle Keegan as Erin

Tom Hanson as Cardi

Aaron Heffernan as Ash

Ryan Sampson as Tommo

Parth Thakerar as JJ

Joanna Higson as Sugar

Steve Evets as Farmer Jim

Jude Riordan as Tyler

Dominic West as Dr Chris Coxley

Ramon Tikaram as Terence McCann

Bronagh Gallagher as Carol

Samantha Power as Donna

Lee Mack as Eddie

Bhavna Limbachia as Meena

Dan Skinner as Phil

Carl Rice as Ronnie

Neil Ashton as Davey

Muzz Khan as Adyan

Johann Heske as Hans

Mark O’Halloran as Francis

Annette Badland as Rhoda

Rachid Sabitri as Manolito

Camille Cottin as Fiona Frank

Steven Hartley as Russell Hardwick

What will happen in Brassic season 7?

Michelle Keegan and Bronagh Gallagher in Brassic Sky UK

It's safe to say that Brassic season 6 left on quite the cliffhanger, so much so that it's pretty unknowable at this point how the series will continue the story for the gang.

The season 6 finale saw JJ (Parth Thakerar) and Sugar (Joanna Higson) tie the knot but they were rocked by some tragic news, as the gang prepared to plan another event that none of them thought they would be doing.

It's safe to say that the finale was a shocker, as previously teased by Higson. She had admitted: "It's the first year that you'll finish the series going, 'Oh my God.' Like, it's a genuine, massive question mark.

"You can usually tell when a series is written and setup for the next bit. [You're like] 'Oh, they've written that, oh, that's it.' But this is really like ooh! It makes you think."

As for what will go down in season 7, we'll just have to wait and see – we'll be sure to keep this piece updated with a synopsis when one is revealed.

Is there a trailer for Brassic season 7?

Not yet! As production is set to kick off on the new season soon, we're still a way off from getting a trailer, but watch this space.

Brassic season 6 premiered on Thursday 26th September on Sky Max and NOW. Stream all episodes on demand. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

