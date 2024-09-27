Brassic star teases "really intense" season 6 finale: 'It's going to be a big shock'
"It's a genuine, massive question mark."
Brassic is nothing if not unpredictable, but even by its own standards the show has stepped up its game for the season 6 finale, according to one of its stars.
"When I read the end, I was like, 'Whoa, this is really intense for Brassic,'" said Parth Thakerar, who plays JJ. "Like, really intense. I think the end is going to be a big, big shock this year, for everyone."
He went on to say that while the Sky comedy "usually always ends on a cliffhanger", he's completely none the wiser about what could happen in season 7, which was confirmed back in June.
"Even I don't know what's going to happen next season," he added. "It was a big one, a big one that [co-creators] Danny [Brocklehurst] and Joe [Gilgun] and everyone decided to do."
His co-star Joanna Higson, who plays Sugar, echoed those comments.
More like this
"It's the first year that you'll finish the series going, 'Oh my God.' Like, it's a genuine, massive question mark.
"You can usually tell when a series is written and setup for the next bit. [You're like], 'Oh, they've written that, oh, that's it.' But this is really like ooo! It makes you think."
And that seismic development doesn't just impact Erin (Michelle Keegan) and Vinnie (Gilgun), "it's about everyone", added Thakerar.
Season 6, which is available to watch in its entirety right now, picks up with the gang after the "explosive" season 5 finale.
"They're busy getting their lives back in order, only now the landscape is changing," reads the official synopsis.
"People are getting older and the question of growing up looms in the air. But what does 'growing up' mean to a bunch like this?"
Read more:
- The Office star struggled to "break habit" after leaving comedy series
- Ludwig star David Mitchell: 'I won't claim to be a transformative actor'
And there's certainly no shortage of other, more outlandish hurdles, from man-eating crocodiles to naked cults.
As you were...
"The MacDonaghs are also high on new-found power and cause trouble again, Vinnie and Erin try out this new 'letting go' phase of their relationship, and the others all face challenges of their own."
Brassic season 6 premiered on Thursday 26th September on Sky Max and NOW. Stream all episodes on demand. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.