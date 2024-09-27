He went on to say that while the Sky comedy "usually always ends on a cliffhanger", he's completely none the wiser about what could happen in season 7, which was confirmed back in June.

"Even I don't know what's going to happen next season," he added. "It was a big one, a big one that [co-creators] Danny [Brocklehurst] and Joe [Gilgun] and everyone decided to do."

His co-star Joanna Higson, who plays Sugar, echoed those comments.

"It's the first year that you'll finish the series going, 'Oh my God.' Like, it's a genuine, massive question mark.

"You can usually tell when a series is written and setup for the next bit. [You're like], 'Oh, they've written that, oh, that's it.' But this is really like ooo! It makes you think."

And that seismic development doesn't just impact Erin (Michelle Keegan) and Vinnie (Gilgun), "it's about everyone", added Thakerar.

Brassic season 6 cast.

Season 6, which is available to watch in its entirety right now, picks up with the gang after the "explosive" season 5 finale.

"They're busy getting their lives back in order, only now the landscape is changing," reads the official synopsis.

"People are getting older and the question of growing up looms in the air. But what does 'growing up' mean to a bunch like this?"

And there's certainly no shortage of other, more outlandish hurdles, from man-eating crocodiles to naked cults.

"The MacDonaghs are also high on new-found power and cause trouble again, Vinnie and Erin try out this new 'letting go' phase of their relationship, and the others all face challenges of their own."

Brassic season 6 premiered on Thursday 26th September on Sky Max and NOW. Stream all episodes on demand. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.