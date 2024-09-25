In the hilarious clip (above), Carol (Bronagh Gallagher) and Ash (Aaron Heffernan) are introducing the gang to their auntie and uncle. All huddled together outside their door, the gang get to talking about the aunt and uncle.

And once she opens the door, it's safe to say the friends, Tommo (Ryan Sampson) , Cardi (Tom Hanson) and Mick (Darren Cahill), get an immediate first impression of Carol and Ash's aunt as she showers them in saliva while speaking excitedly at them all.

Wiping their faces, they're then greeted by Carol and Ash's uncle, who wastes no time in bringing Vinnie in for a hug.

More like this

But really, the gang are there to see whether they know anything about where Niall has gotten to. They say he was in one of their rooms but had "some business to attend to". As to what exactly that business is, we'll just have to wait and see.

Brassic. Sky

The new season of the hit Sky comedy follows on from the surprise season 5 finale which certainly left on quite the cliffhanger. Well now, it seems as though the group of friends are very much concerned with getting their lives in order.

The official synopsis for season 6 reads: "After an explosive end to season 5, the Brassic gang are back. They’re busy getting their lives back in order, only now the landscape is changing.

"People are getting older and the question of growing up looms in the air. But what does 'growing up' mean to a bunch like this?"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It continues: "Man-eating crocodiles, naked cults and terrible spray tans. The MacDonaghs are high on new-found power and cause trouble again. Vinnie and Erin try out this new 'letting go' phase of their relationship. And the others all face challenges of their own – there’s kids, parents, marriages. They’ve got baggage now.

"But it’s Brassic, and so there’s plenty of raucous adventure to pull the gang together. Their bond proves foolproof time and time again in this jam-packed season. Not even a giant stuffed tuna can stop them."

Read more:

And even better, this is definitely not the last we'll be seeing of the series, as even before the release of season 6, Brassic was renewed for season 7.

On the announcement of the seventh season, co-creator Brocklehurst said: "Season 7! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it's a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience."

Similarly, head of comedy commissioning at Sky Studios, Alex Moody, said: "We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear count back to Sky for a seventh series."

Brassic season 6 premieres on Thursday 26th September on Sky Max and NOW. Stream all episodes on demand.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.