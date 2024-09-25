Set to The Communards hit Don’t Leave Me This Way, we also get a close look at some of the backstabbing, squabbling and scandal that looks set to play a major role in the series.

You can watch it in full below:

It was confirmed last month that the show – which is Based on Dame Jilly Cooper's novel – will be released on Disney Plus on Friday 18th October, so there's less than a month to wait before we can feast our eyes on what looks to be one of the TV events of 2024.

More like this

According to Disney Plus, the star-studded eight-part drama is packed "full of romantic entanglements, dastardly deals, sex and wit".

A synopsis teases: "Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986."

Rivals stars Hassell (The Boys) as Rupert Campbell-Black, Tennant (Doctor Who) as Lord Tony Baddingham and Turner (Poldark) as Declan O’Hara, while there also key roles for Bella Maclean, Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Katherine Parkinson (Humans), Nafessa Williams (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners) and many more.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show last week, Tennant was quizzed about the new adaptation, with stand-in host Scott Mills saying of Cooper's novel: "It's quite racy."

Tennant responded: "It's a little racy, sure."

In an interview with The Times, writer and executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins previously said of the series: "We’ve been equal opportunities in our nudity. There’s a willy for every pair of t**s."

He added: "Jilly comes across as fluffy and lovely – but she’s got a steely eye when it comes to the sexism, the homophobia, the racism, class."

Rivals will be released on Disney Plus on 18th October 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.