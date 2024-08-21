The eight-part series is packed "full of romantic entanglements, dastardly deals, sex and wit", and centres around the ruthless world of independent TV in the '80s.

The all-star cast is filled with famous faces across stage and screen that many know and love, including Danny Dyer, Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson and Bella Maclean.

Rivals Disney Plus

Aidan Turner previously told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that it was "a lot of fun" filming the series alongside the starry cast.



"I went to a screening [and] people loved it. It's bold and it's naughty and it's a lot of fun."

Asked specifically about working with Tennant, he added, "It was great, David's brilliant – he's a real pro. It was a lot of fun to do," and went on to praise several of his co-stars, including Danny Dyer and Claire Rushbrook.

"I mean, everyone's brilliant in it," he said. "Danny was a lot of fun to work with. Claire Rushbrook was amazing... there's so many people in it. It's, like, one of the funniest shows around right now. I think people are really going to enjoy it."

The rest of the cast includes Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino and Victoria Smurfit.

Rivals will be released on Disney Plus on Friday 18th October. Sign up to Disney+ now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

