"It's a lot of fun," Turner said. "I went to a screening last week [and] people loved it. It's bold and it's naughty and it's a lot of fun."

Asked specifically about working with Tennant, he added, "It was great, David's brilliant – he's a real pro. It was a lot of fun to do," before he continued to praise several of his other co-stars.

"I mean, everyone's brilliant in it," he said. "Myself and Danny (Dyer) are presenting an award tonight [and] Danny was a lot of fun to work with.

More like this

"Claire Rushbrook was amazing... there's so many people in it. It's, like, one of the funniest shows around right now."

And he concluded: "I think people are really going to enjoy it."

Read more:

In addition to Tennant, Turner, Dyer and Rushbrook, the cast for the eight-parter also includes The Boys' Alex Hassell, The IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson and Sex Education's Bella Maclean, in addition to roles for Nafessa Williams, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino and Victoria Smurfit.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rivals is set during the 1980s in the fictional county of Rutshire, where a tense rivalry between Rupert (Hassell) and Lord Tony (Tennant) starts to come to a head, with TV presenter and journalist Declan O’Hara (Turner) caught in the crossfire of their drama.

Last week, some first-look images of the series were released, introducing several of the characters and further ramping up the excitement for fans desperate to see the show – which is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in mid-to-late 2024.

Rivals will be released on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.