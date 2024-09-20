And it looks like the same will be true of the new Disney Plus adaptation if Tennant’s recent comments are anything to go by.

Appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning (Friday 20th September) alongside Jodie Whittaker, Tennant was quizzed about the new adaptation, with host Scott Mills saying of Cooper's novel: "It's quite racy."

Tennant responded: "It's a little racy, sure."

Mills then pulled out a diagram of the human anatomy and pointed around to see which parts are on display in the series.

“David, here is a picture of the human anatomy, do we see this?" he asked, to which the actor responded: "On me, or on any human?”

After Mills clarified "on any human", Tennant continued: "Oh well keep your ruler moving Scott. Wave it freely around."

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black in Rivals. Disney Plus

Disney Plus announced it would be adapting Rivals for the screen back in 2022, prompting many fans to wonder how the novel's themes would be geared towards a modern audience.

In an interview with The Times, writer and executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins previously said of the series: "We’ve been equal opportunities in our nudity. There’s a willy for every pair of t***."

He added: "Jilly comes across as fluffy and lovely – but she’s got a steely eye when it comes to the sexism, the homophobia, the racism, class."

Alongside Tennant and Hassell, the cast also features Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit.

Rivals will be released on Disney Plus on 18th October 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.