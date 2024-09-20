David Tennant teases Rivals nudity and sexy scenes: "It’s a little racy, sure"
The new adaptation of Jilly Cooper's Rivals is coming to Disney Plus next month.
A brand new Disney Plus adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rivals is coming to our screens in October – and it looks set to be just as risqué as the novel.
The second out of 10 of the author’s Rutshire Chronicles, the book delves into the cutthroat world of independent television in 1986 and follows a bitter rivalry between television executive Tony Baddingham (former Doctor Who star David Tennant) and politician Rupert Campbell-Black (The Boys alum Alex Hassell), featuring sex, scandal and controversy galore.
And it looks like the same will be true of the new Disney Plus adaptation if Tennant’s recent comments are anything to go by.
Appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning (Friday 20th September) alongside Jodie Whittaker, Tennant was quizzed about the new adaptation, with host Scott Mills saying of Cooper's novel: "It's quite racy."
Tennant responded: "It's a little racy, sure."
Mills then pulled out a diagram of the human anatomy and pointed around to see which parts are on display in the series.
“David, here is a picture of the human anatomy, do we see this?" he asked, to which the actor responded: "On me, or on any human?”
After Mills clarified "on any human", Tennant continued: "Oh well keep your ruler moving Scott. Wave it freely around."
Disney Plus announced it would be adapting Rivals for the screen back in 2022, prompting many fans to wonder how the novel's themes would be geared towards a modern audience.
In an interview with The Times, writer and executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins previously said of the series: "We’ve been equal opportunities in our nudity. There’s a willy for every pair of t***."
He added: "Jilly comes across as fluffy and lovely – but she’s got a steely eye when it comes to the sexism, the homophobia, the racism, class."
Alongside Tennant and Hassell, the cast also features Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit.
Rivals will be released on Disney Plus on 18th October 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.
