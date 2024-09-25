Episodes will then continue to air weekly in the same time slot for the following four Sundays.

The release date was confirmed in a brand new 41-second trailer that introduces fans to a fresh cast of characters, including Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once, Sherwood), Nathalie Armin (Home, Unforgotten), Michael Socha (The Gallows Pole, Chernobyl) and Joe Dempsie (Pieces of Her, Game of Thrones).

The clip – which you can watch in full below – opens with the police responding to what looks to be a major incident before teasing the major case of the series: a copper (Socha) charged with killing climate activist cyclist Marcus Calderwood (Barney Fishwick) in a violent hit and run.

The official synopsis teases: "From Calderwood’s last breath to the jury’s final verdict, Showtrial introduces us to the charismatic and cocky police officer Justin Mitchell (Michael Socha); Sam Malik (Adeel Akhtar), an anxious defence solicitor with a reputation for winning lost causes; DI Miles Southgate (Joe Dempsie), brought in from a neighbouring force to investigate; and Leila Hassoun-Kenny (Nathalie Armin), a driven CPS lawyer leading the case against the accused.

"As public outrage reaches fever pitch, the series asks what happens when a trial is dominated by cultural divisions, and if the truth is ever clear cut. Is a fair trial even possible when tensions are riding so high?"

Previously, we had been treated to some first-look images from the new season, which gave us a glimpse of both Akhtar and Socha's characters in the show.

In addition to those mentioned above, the new cast for the series also includes Fisayo Akinade (Heartstopper), Tom Padley (The Lost Pirate Kingdom), Kerrie Hayes (Blue Jean), Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood), Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard), Zoe Telford (Men Only) and many more.

As with season 1, the show is created and written by Ben Richards.

Showtrial will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 6th October.

