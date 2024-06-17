That means plenty more chaos, mishaps and action when it comes to Vinnie (Gilgun) and his group of friends.

On the announcement of the seventh season, co-creator Brocklehurst said: "Season 7! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it's a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience."

Similarly, head of comedy commissioning at Sky Studios, Alex Moody, said: "We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear count back to Sky for a seventh series."

David Livingstone, of Brassic producer Calamity Films, also added: "It’s a great treat to be commissioned for a 50th hour of the madness that is Brassic. All of us cannot wait."

The cast of Brassic season 5. Sky UK

Of course, we've still got season 6 to arrive later this year, which will follow on from quite the plot twist delivered in the season 5 finale.

The major plot development in question saw Terence McCann (Ramon Tikaram) actually orchestrating a hit against the gang from inside his prison cell, despite previously having only been seen in the first few seasons of the show.

As for who will be making a return for seasons 6 and season 7, it's yet to be confirmed, but we can expect the main players like Michelle Keegan, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson and Parth Thakerar to all reprise their roles for the upcoming runs.

In terms of plot details for the sixth season, those remain under wraps for now, but the gang all recently reunited for A Very Brassic Christmas, which aired last December.

The festive special saw Vinnie, Erin, Tommo, Cardi, Carol, Ashely and JJ all try to help save Christmas, as they were also joined by the likes of The Crown's Imelda Staunton and Taskmaster's Greg Davies.

More recently, Brassic co-creator Brocklehurst and Michelle Keegan paired up to work on Netflix's Fool Me Once, the start of year's smash-hit drama from Harlan Coben.

The series went on to achieve chart-topping success, while Netflix reached an agreement with Coben to adapt two more of his novels.

One of them, Run Away, will be adapted by Brocklehurst, and will follow a man's seemingly perfect life as it's thrown into chaos when his eldest daughter goes missing, only to resurface high on drugs in a public park.

Brocklehurst and Keegan will once again reunite not only on Brassic, though, as a second season of Ten Pound Poms is also in the works after achieving great success on the BBC and becoming one of the broadcaster's biggest dramas last year.

Brassic season 6 will air later this year on Sky Max and NOW.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.