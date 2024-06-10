Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Dunham was asked if she was braced for a similar reaction to her previous acclaimed series, to which she said: "I’m not expecting a Girls-sized reaction.

"But I think every artist should know that in this new world when they make something, even if the response is complicated or even quiet at the time, things can be found by the right audience later and resuscitated for the people who need them."

Too Much will follow Jessica (Stalter), a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties who is isolating from everyone as she reels from a broken relationship.

To flee her painful memories she takes a job in London, where she meets Felix (Sharpe), who is described as "a walking series of red flags".

The official synopsis says: "She finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves.

"Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language? From the creator of Girls and the producers of Love Actually, Too Much is an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is."

Girls ran for six seasons between 2012 and 2017, and followed a group of friends living in Brooklyn.

Dunham was speaking with Radio Times magazine about her new film Treasure, which releases in UK cinemas on Friday and in which she stars alongside Stephen Fry.

The film is set in 1990 and tells the story of Ruth, an American journalist who travels to Poland with her father, a Polish-born Holocaust survivor named Edek, so he can revisit his origins.

Too Much will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

