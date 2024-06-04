Josh Tedeku, Jodie Campbell, Myles Kamwendo, Aruna Jalloh and Sekou Diaby take the lead roles of Jaheim, Leah, Omar, Femi and Toby respectively.

The second season will see headmaster Bernard (Derek Riddell) suspended and Carol Watlington-Geese (Niky Wardley) named acting headmistress – bad news for our quintet of protagonists.

Carol is determined to see the group kicked out of St Gilbert's permanently, while her appointment is particularly frustrating for Jaheim, who has an intense rivalry ongoing with her son, Rupert (The Last Kingdom's Harry Gilby).

The series is created and written by Daniel Lawrence Taylor (of ITV2's Timewasters), who also appears as Gus, mentor to the scholarship students.

He said: "The response to the first series has been incredibly inspiring, and I'm thrilled to announce the arrival of our second! What I've cherished most about creating this series is showcasing Black experiences on screen and seeing how it resonates with everyone.

"While race can sometimes divide us, the emotions of feeling different, isolated, or trying to fit in are truly universal. I'm especially excited to collaborate with the cast again; they are all budding superstars, and I'm overjoyed to see them bring my words to life once more! I can't wait for you to see it!"

Josh Tedeku as Jaheim, Jodie Campbell as Leah, Sekou Diaby as Toby, Aruna Jalloh as Femi and Myles Kamwendo as Omar in Boarders. BBC/Studio Lambert

Executive producer Madeleine Sinclair commented: "We’re so excited to be returning to the world of Boarders for the BBC. Series 1 saw our five leads navigating the complicated world of St Gilbert’s in their own unique ways.

"Series 2 will follow their journeys across a new term of challenges as they strive to succeed. Daniel’s fantastic scripts continue to offer an irresistible blend of comedy and drama and our gift of a cast are back to make us laugh, cry and thoroughly entertain."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: "With brilliant scripts from Daniel and star-making performances from its young cast, Boarders has received a fantastic response since arriving on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three earlier this year.

"We’re delighted to enrol for another term."

Boarders season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

