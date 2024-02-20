Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the series, the Boarders cast revealed why they think the six-parter is an important watch amid the comedy elements of it.

Jodie Campbell, who plays Leah in the series, said: “I feel like it’s an important watch because I feel like, especially showing the education system where institutionalised racism is really there, to depict that for people who haven’t experienced it in a way that’s not too ‘in your face’, it’s not like it’s preaching to you, it's more palatable.

"But it’s still being very serious about the issues. It is something that [series creator] Daniel [Lawrence Taylor] put out with the intention that there is a bit of change, and you can do that with art. I feel like Boarders is a piece of art that can make people aware so they can make these institutions change in the future, hopefully. Visibility is so important.”

Josh Tedeku as Jaheim, Jodie Campbell as Leah, Sekou Diaby as Toby, Aruna Jalloh as Femi and Myles Kamwendo as Omar in Boarders. BBC/Studio Lambert

Starring as Jaheim in Boarders, Josh Tedeku also explained: “I watched a podcast with Daniel Kaluuya and he said something that links to this. He was saying that in the art industry, being Black and experiencing some of the undertones of racism and stuff – when you say it to people that aren’t Black, they’re kind of like ‘you’re overthinking it’. It’s not real until they say ‘I’ve seen that’.

"I feel like with this show coming out, people are going to be watching it and like ‘Is this actually how it is?’ and it’s going to be a bit of a shock to the system and I feel like that’s why everyone needs to watch it. It’s so raw, so real and this can’t go unwatched because that means all the experiences of all the people that have lived that life [are] just being pushed to the background again.”

Similarly, Aruna Jalloh who stars as Femi, said: “Stories have a powerful thing of reflecting the society that we live in in an entertaining way. It can get you to question, it can get you to disagree. Either way, it gets you to discuss and interrogate within yourself whether you’ve been a part of it, those experiences – any of the characters – and it will get you to ask questions. I think Boarders does that, it gets you to question a system that is deeply rooted and it’s lasted for a long time.”

The series follows the five teens as they're offered sixth form scholarships to St Gilbert’s, one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious schools, in an attempt to rehabilitate its image after a problematic video involving its students goes viral. Going from the London environment they're used to to one where they are othered instantly is dealt with in both an informative and comedic way, providing laughs but thoughtful insight into the experiences for many.

Jodie Campbell as Leah in Boarders. BBC/Studio Lambert,Korsshan Schlauer

It's a subject matter that surprised the cast when reading the Boarders script for the first time, with Tedeku admitting: “The truth of it was great, I think that first draft when everybody read it, we all felt a connection to it. Me specifically to my character, having not gone through the exact experience, but I went to schools outside of London. So, being the minority and it being a majority white school, there was stuff in [the script] where I was like ‘I never would’ve thought this would’ve been told in a show’. I’m glad somebody’s doing it.”

Speaking about their pride at leading the show as a cast of five, Sekou Diaby (who stars as Toby) told RadioTimes.com: “Obviously there’s all the nerves and everything leading up but I feel mostly pride, I feel proud of what we’ve achieved, what we’ve done together. Weirdly, I don’t feel out of place. I thought I would … but I don’t feel out of place, I feel like it’s only right that we played these roles and brought them to life. The way we’ve done it is definitely authentic.”

Myles Kamwendo, who stars as Omar, revealed: “It’s an exciting time. This is an opportunity to give people an insight into these experiences and start conversations. It’s nerve-wracking because this is your work, you’re being vulnerable here. I’m just looking forward to people seeing it.”

Campbell also added: “I feel really grateful that the creators and Daniel have trusted me specifically and all of us with it. It’s an important message and something that I feel like people will enjoy, whether they relate to it specifically or they don’t, I think even the whole premise of feeling out-of-place in a foreign environment is something that loads of people relate to.

"Then with the added themes that, let’s say people aren’t as aware of, is just something that I can’t wait for people to understand and to watch. Also, the balance – it’s not a trauma watch but also doesn’t make a joke out of serious themes.”

Boarders will air on BBC Three on Tuesday 20th February at 9pm, with episodes available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am that day.

