Brunson then told her that they didn't have to talk about the show if Aniston didn't want to, but she assured her: "I’m okay. It’s happy tears."

After she was handed a tissue by a member of the production crew, the pair went on to discuss the fact the beloved sitcom is turning 30 this year – with Aniston joking that she was turning 30 as well, and going on to tell a story about the day the first episode aired.

She said: "It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old, 'cause it just... I remember the day that it was going to premiere, you know, on television, on NBC.

"Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere and we knew that Lisa (Kudrow) was getting her hair coloured. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up — she was in the sink — and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair.”

She continued: "It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday.

"That day just feels... and so, the fact that it's had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people – it's one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us... all six of us ever... we never could imagine."

She added that she'd FaceTimed with Courteney Cox for an hour the previous night and was still in regular contact with the other cast members, concluding: "It's a family forever."

Friends is now streaming on Netflix.

