After the twisty fifth season of the hit show, it looks as though more adventures await the beloved gang, led by Gilgun as Vinnie and Michelle Keegan as Erin.

It's a nativity unlike any we've likely seen before, with Gilgun previously teasing that "there'll be mad stuff happening" and from the looks of the sweary teaser, it certainly will be a wild ride. Well, we wouldn't have it any other way with Brassic now, would we?

Keen to know exactly when it's airing over the festive period and what the episode will be about? Read on to find out more.

The countdown for Christmas TV content is well and truly on but the Brassic Christmas episode will air a little earlier in the Christmas television line-up a few days before the big day itself.

A Very Brassic Christmas will air on Sky Max on Thursday 21st December at 10pm.

What will A Very Brassic Christmas be about?

Greg Davies and Imelda Staunton in A Very Brassic Christmas.

Well, like any great Christmas episode, A Very Brassic Christmas will bring the gang together to stage a nativity and ultimately, save Christmas.

According to the synopsis: "The plan is to kick back, relax and enjoy life to the max. But then comes the inevitable. A call from Dr Chris saying his aunt is in crisis and needs looking after and a robbery at Tyler's school ruining his nativity.

"Vinnie, Erin, Tommo, Cardi, Carol, Ashely and JJ must now bring on their A Game and help save Christmas the Brassic way. Bring on a heist at a winter wonderland, a fight with a man called Dick Dolphin, babysitting Chris's Aunt and the best Nativity ever staged."

Speaking about what fans can expect from the new Christmas episode, series creator and lead actor Gilgun said: "The gang need to help Tyler’s school and save the school nativity for him and his classmates. Vinnie has to look after Edie, Dr Chris's Aunt. She’s alone at Christmas – no one should be alone at Christmas – it shows that there is heart in this group.

"And we'll show that Christmas isn't your Dickens fairytale. For some people, there isn't the normal family set-up – and it can be one massive pain in the arse."

Who will star in A Very Brassic Christmas?

The cast of A Very Brassic Christmas.

The Brassic gang are all returning for the festive special, with some pretty big names joining the cast for the episode. Dominic West's fellow The Crown co-star, Imelda Staunton, will be joining the cast for the episode as West's onscreen aunt Edie.

Greg Davies, comedian and star of Taskmaster, will also be joining the cast as Dick Dolphin. Speaking of his role in the episode, Davies said: "I love Brassic. I think it's the mayhem and I think it's the surreal comedy, there's a real sort of energy to it.

"I think Brassic has got a lot of heart, too. I'm also acting opposite Imelda Staunton, but what I am most worried about is my northern accent."

The full cast list for A Very Brassic Christmas is as follows.

Joe Gilgun as Vinnie

Michelle Keegan as Erin

Tom Hanson as Cardi

Aaron Heffernan as Ash

Ryan Sampson as Tommo

Parth Thakerar as JJ

Joanna Higson as Sugar

Steve Evets as Farmer Jim

Jude Riordan as Tyler

Dominic West as Dr Chris Coxley

Bronagh Gallagher as Carol

Samantha Power as Donna

Imelda Staunton as Aunt Edie

Greg Davies as Dick Dolphin

Is there a trailer for A Very Brassic Christmas?

Not yet! Instead, RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed the first look teaser of the Christmas episode, which you can read more about here and watch below.

A Very Brassic Christmas will air on Sky Max on Thursday 21st December at 10pm. All episodes of Brassic are available to watch on demand.

