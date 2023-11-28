A Very Brassic Christmas gets release date on Sky Max
The mad festive special will arrive on our screens very soon.
Last week, we got our very first look at Imelda Staunton and the Brassic gang for the series's festive special, A Very Brassic Christmas.
This week, Sky Max announced when we'll get to see The Crown star in action alongside the rest of the Brassic cast and, luckily, it's not too far in the future.
The crew will be coming together this Christmas for what they're hoping will be a relaxing time. But, Hawley being Hawley and the gang being the gang, it doesn't quite pan out that way.
The special has now been confirmed to air on Thursday 21st December at 10pm on Sky Max.
Staunton will be guest starring as Dr Chris's aunt Edie, who, per her nephew's own words, is in crisis and needs looking after.
She's not the only big name joining the festive fun, however. Taskmaster's Greg Davies is also on the line-up, playing a man called Dick Dolphin who gets in a brawl with one of the gang.
Of course, the special wouldn't be complete with the core crew. Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan are back as Vinnie O'Neill and Erin Croft, with Tommo (Ryan Sampson), Cardi (Tom Hanson), Carol (Bronagh Gallagher), Ash (Aaron Heffernan) and JJ (Parth Thakerar) all in tow.
Speaking of the special, Gilgun teased some "mad stuff" was in the works.
He said: "Obviously, there'll be mad stuff happening. The gang need to help Tyler’s school and save the school nativity for him and his classmates. Vinnie has to look after Edie, Dr Chris's Aunt. She’s alone at Christmas – no one should be alone at Christmas – it shows that there is heart in this group.
"And we'll show that Christmas isn't your Dickens fairytale. For some people, there isn't the normal family set-up – and it can be one massive pain in the arse."
A Very Brassic Christmas will air on Sky Max on Thursday 21st December at 10pm. All episodes of Brassic are available to watch on demand.
