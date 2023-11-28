The crew will be coming together this Christmas for what they're hoping will be a relaxing time. But, Hawley being Hawley and the gang being the gang, it doesn't quite pan out that way.

The special has now been confirmed to air on Thursday 21st December at 10pm on Sky Max.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Staunton will be guest starring as Dr Chris's aunt Edie, who, per her nephew's own words, is in crisis and needs looking after.

She's not the only big name joining the festive fun, however. Taskmaster's Greg Davies is also on the line-up, playing a man called Dick Dolphin who gets in a brawl with one of the gang.

Brassic.

Of course, the special wouldn't be complete with the core crew. Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan are back as Vinnie O'Neill and Erin Croft, with Tommo (Ryan Sampson), Cardi (Tom Hanson), Carol (Bronagh Gallagher), Ash (Aaron Heffernan) and JJ (Parth Thakerar) all in tow.

Speaking of the special, Gilgun teased some "mad stuff" was in the works.

Read more:

He said: "Obviously, there'll be mad stuff happening. The gang need to help Tyler’s school and save the school nativity for him and his classmates. Vinnie has to look after Edie, Dr Chris's Aunt. She’s alone at Christmas – no one should be alone at Christmas – it shows that there is heart in this group.

"And we'll show that Christmas isn't your Dickens fairytale. For some people, there isn't the normal family set-up – and it can be one massive pain in the arse."

A Very Brassic Christmas will air on Sky Max on Thursday 21st December at 10pm. All episodes of Brassic are available to watch on demand.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.