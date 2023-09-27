Meet the cast of Brassic
Joe Gilgun leads the Brassic cast as Vinnie.
Brassic is back this week for what is set to be an explosive and naturally hilarious fifth season.
It wouldn't be Brassic without a fair share of chaos and, from the looks of the recently released trailer, it's set to deliver that and much more.
Season 4's finale saw Dylan (Damien Molony) bundled into the back of a car by a bunch of thugs, and this season will follow the gang as they strive to find out just what happened to their friend.
The series is led by Joe Gilgun as Vinnie and will see the return of Michelle Keegan as Erin and Dominic West as Vinnie's GP Dr Chris Coxley, among others.
Joining the cast this season is also Call My Agent's Camille Cottin, who will be starring as Fiona Frank.
Want to know more about the Brassic cast, including where you've seen them before? Read on for everything you need to know ahead of season 5.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Brassic season 5 cast: Full list of actors and characters in Sky comedy
The full list of cast members for Brassic season 5 is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the main cast, including who they star as in the series and where you've seen them before.
- Joe Gilgun as Vinnie
- Michelle Keegan as Erin
- Tom Hanson as Cardi
- Aaron Heffernan as Ash
- Ryan Sampson as Tommo
- Parth Thakerar as JJ
- Joanna Higson as Sugar
- Steve Evets as Farmer Jim
- Jude Riordan as Tyler
- Dominic West as Dr Chris Coxley
- Ramon Tikaram as Terence McCann
- Bronagh Gallagher as Carol
- Samantha Power as Donna
- Lee Mack as Eddie
- Bhavna Limbachia as Meena
- Dan Skinner as Phil
- Carl Rice as Ronnie
- Neil Ashton as Davey
- Muzz Khan as Adyan
- Johann Heske as Hans
- Mark O’Halloran as Francis
- Annette Badland as Rhoda
- Rachid Sabitri as Manolito
- Camille Cottin as Fiona Frank
- Steven Hartley as Russell Hardwick
Joe Gilgun plays Vinnie
Who is Vinnie? Vinnie continues to make the most of life despite having a rough time growing up. He's the leader of his close-knit friendship group and relies on his gang to help him through life's chaos, as well as his own struggles with bipolar disorder.
Where have I seen Joe Gilgun before? Gilgun is the co-creator of Brassic, and much of the series is inspired by his own experiences growing up. He is known for his roles in This Is England, Emmerdale, Misfits, Preacher and Pride.
Michelle Keegan plays Erin
Who is Erin? Erin is a fiercely independent mother of one, determined to give her son all the opportunities she didn't get growing up in Hawley. Despite wanting to move away initially, she's realised that Hawley isn't all that bad where her friends are involved.
Where have I seen Michelle Keegan before? Keegan first found on-screen fame in Coronation Street as Tina McIntyre, but has since starred in dramas such as Our Girl, Ordinary Lies and Ten Pound Poms. She will be reuniting with BAFTA-winning Brassic writer Danny Brocklehurst once again for Netflix's Fool Me Once.
Tom Hanson plays Cardi
Who is Cardi? Cardi is the sweet-natured and not all that confident friend in the group, often finding solace in the kebab shop and doing runs for the group.
Where have I seen Tom Hanson before? Hanson has appeared in The Outlaws, The Tunnel and Silent Witness.
Aaron Heffernan plays Ash
Who is Ash? Ash is from a hard-nosed fighting family that grew up on a traveller site on the outskirts of Hawley. He's openly gay and feels most comfortable with his friends, but can often switch on the violence with a second's notice.
Where have I seen Aaron Heffernan before? Heffernan has appeared in War of the Worlds, Atlanta and Love/Hate.
Ryan Sampson plays Tommo
Who is Tommo? Despite being a bit of a loner, Tommo is the mysterious one of the group and has recently started up a series of S&M nights for rich clients.
Where have I seen Ryan Sampson before? Sampson has starred in Plebs, The Frankenstein Chronicles, Doctor Who and Waiting.
Parth Thakerar plays JJ
Who is JJ? JJ's family may mostly be doctors and lawyers, but he has found solace in setting up his own car workshop in Hawley. He's not as on-board with the dodgy side of the group, but he does provide quick cars whenever needed.
Where have I seen Parth Thakerar before? Thakerar has starred in Gangs of London, Starstruck, Vigil and the 2023 adaptation of Great Expectations.
Bronagh Gallagher plays Carol
Who is Carol? Carol is Ash's half-sister and Cardi's wife after the pair married in the season 2 finale. She's not one to be messed with, but is hiding a secret or two of her own.
Where have I seen Bronagh Gallagher before? Gallagher has starred in Pramface, The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby and The Commitments, and has also appeared in Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace and Pulp Fiction.
Dominic West plays Dr Chris Coxley
Who is Dr Chris Coxley? Chris is Vinnie's GP and has become a close friend of his, being someone Vinnie can divulge his life problems to. As a doctor, he's slightly useless - instead he's more interested in buying drugs from Vinnie.
Where have I seen Dominic West before? West is an acclaimed actor, having starred in numerous roles over the years including The Wire, The Crown, The Affair, 300 and SAS: Rogue Heroes, to name a few.
Steve Evets plays Farmer Jim
Who is Farmer Jim? Jim may be a slightly rude and blunt farmer, but he has come in good use over the seasons for the group.
Where have I seen Steve Evets before? Evets has starred in Looking for Eric, Gentleman Jack, Vera and Rev.
Brassic season 5 kicks off on Thursday 28th September at 10pm on Sky Max. Stream all episodes on demand. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.