Season 4's finale saw Dylan (Damien Molony) bundled into the back of a car by a bunch of thugs, and this season will follow the gang as they strive to find out just what happened to their friend.

The series is led by Joe Gilgun as Vinnie and will see the return of Michelle Keegan as Erin and Dominic West as Vinnie's GP Dr Chris Coxley, among others.

Joining the cast this season is also Call My Agent's Camille Cottin, who will be starring as Fiona Frank.

Want to know more about the Brassic cast, including where you've seen them before? Read on for everything you need to know ahead of season 5.

Brassic season 5 cast: Full list of actors and characters in Sky comedy

The full list of cast members for Brassic season 5 is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the main cast, including who they star as in the series and where you've seen them before.

Joe Gilgun as Vinnie

Michelle Keegan as Erin

Tom Hanson as Cardi

Aaron Heffernan as Ash

Ryan Sampson as Tommo

Parth Thakerar as JJ

Joanna Higson as Sugar

Steve Evets as Farmer Jim

Jude Riordan as Tyler

Dominic West as Dr Chris Coxley

Ramon Tikaram as Terence McCann

Bronagh Gallagher as Carol

Samantha Power as Donna

Lee Mack as Eddie

Bhavna Limbachia as Meena

Dan Skinner as Phil

Carl Rice as Ronnie

Neil Ashton as Davey

Muzz Khan as Adyan

Johann Heske as Hans

Mark O’Halloran as Francis

Annette Badland as Rhoda

Rachid Sabitri as Manolito

Camille Cottin as Fiona Frank

Steven Hartley as Russell Hardwick

Joe Gilgun plays Vinnie

Joe Gilgun in Brassic season 5. Sky

Who is Vinnie? Vinnie continues to make the most of life despite having a rough time growing up. He's the leader of his close-knit friendship group and relies on his gang to help him through life's chaos, as well as his own struggles with bipolar disorder.

Where have I seen Joe Gilgun before? Gilgun is the co-creator of Brassic, and much of the series is inspired by his own experiences growing up. He is known for his roles in This Is England, Emmerdale, Misfits, Preacher and Pride.

Michelle Keegan plays Erin

Michelle Keegan as Erin in Brassic. Sky

Who is Erin? Erin is a fiercely independent mother of one, determined to give her son all the opportunities she didn't get growing up in Hawley. Despite wanting to move away initially, she's realised that Hawley isn't all that bad where her friends are involved.

Where have I seen Michelle Keegan before? Keegan first found on-screen fame in Coronation Street as Tina McIntyre, but has since starred in dramas such as Our Girl, Ordinary Lies and Ten Pound Poms. She will be reuniting with BAFTA-winning Brassic writer Danny Brocklehurst once again for Netflix's Fool Me Once.

Tom Hanson plays Cardi

Tom Hanson as Cardi in Brassic. Sky

Who is Cardi? Cardi is the sweet-natured and not all that confident friend in the group, often finding solace in the kebab shop and doing runs for the group.

Where have I seen Tom Hanson before? Hanson has appeared in The Outlaws, The Tunnel and Silent Witness.

Aaron Heffernan plays Ash

Aaron Heffernan as Ash in Brassic. Sky

Who is Ash? Ash is from a hard-nosed fighting family that grew up on a traveller site on the outskirts of Hawley. He's openly gay and feels most comfortable with his friends, but can often switch on the violence with a second's notice.

Where have I seen Aaron Heffernan before? Heffernan has appeared in War of the Worlds, Atlanta and Love/Hate.

Ryan Sampson plays Tommo

Ryan Sampson as Tommo in Brassic. Sky

Who is Tommo? Despite being a bit of a loner, Tommo is the mysterious one of the group and has recently started up a series of S&M nights for rich clients.

Where have I seen Ryan Sampson before? Sampson has starred in Plebs, The Frankenstein Chronicles, Doctor Who and Waiting.

Parth Thakerar plays JJ

Parth Thakerar as JJ in Brassic. Sky

Who is JJ? JJ's family may mostly be doctors and lawyers, but he has found solace in setting up his own car workshop in Hawley. He's not as on-board with the dodgy side of the group, but he does provide quick cars whenever needed.

Where have I seen Parth Thakerar before? Thakerar has starred in Gangs of London, Starstruck, Vigil and the 2023 adaptation of Great Expectations.

Bronagh Gallagher plays Carol

Bronagh Gallagher as Carol in Brassic. Sky

Who is Carol? Carol is Ash's half-sister and Cardi's wife after the pair married in the season 2 finale. She's not one to be messed with, but is hiding a secret or two of her own.

Where have I seen Bronagh Gallagher before? Gallagher has starred in Pramface, The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby and The Commitments, and has also appeared in Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace and Pulp Fiction.

Dominic West plays Dr Chris Coxley

Dominic West as Dr Chris Coxley in Brassic. Sky

Who is Dr Chris Coxley? Chris is Vinnie's GP and has become a close friend of his, being someone Vinnie can divulge his life problems to. As a doctor, he's slightly useless - instead he's more interested in buying drugs from Vinnie.

Where have I seen Dominic West before? West is an acclaimed actor, having starred in numerous roles over the years including The Wire, The Crown, The Affair, 300 and SAS: Rogue Heroes, to name a few.

Steve Evets plays Farmer Jim

Steve Evets as Farmer Jim in Brassic. Sky

Who is Farmer Jim? Jim may be a slightly rude and blunt farmer, but he has come in good use over the seasons for the group.

Where have I seen Steve Evets before? Evets has starred in Looking for Eric, Gentleman Jack, Vera and Rev.

Brassic season 5 kicks off on Thursday 28th September at 10pm on Sky Max. Stream all episodes on demand. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

