As per the BBC, it was one of the UK's biggest dramas in 2023, with a 28-day figure of 7.7 million viewers.

Written and created by Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once), the new season will follow Kate Thorne and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957, as they are determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be - a fresh start.

Others returning to the series include Rob Collins as Ron, Leon Ford as Bill, Declan Coyle as Stevie, Stephen Curry as JJ, Hattie Hook as Pattie, Finn Treacy as Peter, Emma Hamilton as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy as Marlene.

As well as the return of familiar faces from season 1, exciting new characters will be introduced, including the Skinner family and the "unscrupulous landlord" Benny Bates.

Writer, creator and executive producer Brocklehurst said: "The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight. We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under."

Brocklehurst and Keegan recently joined forces on Netflix's latest Harlan Coben crime thriller Fool Me Once, as well as having worked together on Brassic.

"We're delighted to take BBC viewers back to Australia for more sunshine with Ten Pound Poms series two," director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt said.

"With Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown returning to lead the cast, and some fantastic new characters and stories from the brilliant Danny Brocklehurst, there’s so much more for our 'Poms' to discover down under."

Ten Pound Poms season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

