Blades said of the idea: "Oh, I’d love that. I want to be in it. I could be a long-lost nephew."

Jason responded: "You’d be long, long, long lost if you appeared in it. I’ve had offers over the years, but without John Sullivan [the sitcom’s creator, who died in 2011] it just wouldn’t work. He was a magician and could whip up humour out of virtually nothing – that was his genius. Without him, I don’t see it working, sadly."

Only Fools and Horses initially ran between 1981 and 1996, before returning for three specials between 2001 and 2003.

Its success also led to two spin-offs, The Green Green Grass, which aired between 2005 and 2009, and Rock & Chips, a prequel which aired between 2010 and 2011.

In 2022, Jason said of the series: "I miss it terribly. It wasn’t like going to work; it was going to have some fun with your mates. We loved each other."

He also said of his character, Del Boy: "I do morph into Del sometimes to make people laugh. I enjoy it. I realise it’s a pretty low shot, but it makes life easier for me on occasion. When I meet people sometimes, they’re a bit stiff and awkward to get on with!"

Jason's new series, David and Jay's Touring Toolshed, sees him and Blades "park up their toolshed at the UK’s air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals, to meet some of the UK’s most talented crafters, makers and tinkerers – as well as people who could use a little help".

