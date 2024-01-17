"It's great to be back on the nation's TV screens doing something totally different," Sir David Jason said ahead of the series.

"I've played a lot of roles in my time but, to be myself, show off my creative passion and help the wonderful people we meet along the way resolve their mechanical masterpiece issues is very rewarding."

Want to know when you can get your fix of David & Jay's Touring Toolshed? Read on for everything you need to know.

The first episode of David & Jay's Touring Toolshed will air on Monday 22nd January at 6:30pm on BBC Two.

The following episodes will continue to air on BBC Two throughout the week.

In the programme, David and Jay will park up their toolshed at the UK's various air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals.

During their travels they will meet some of the UK's most talented crafters, makers and tinkerers and those who could use some help along the way.

Each episode, the duo will attend a type of fair and meeting enthusiasts, tinkerers and crafters and call in talented experts to help fix their problem projects.

As well as this, they will be heading out into the surrounding areas to meet the people whose hobbies have taken over their life.

As well as David and Jay, the episodes will feature different tinkers, enthusiasts and restorers.

In episode one, David and Jay meet amateur automata maker Becky, who is hoping to learn how to make her creations move more elaborately.

They will also be joined by automata expert Chris Margett, who works with Becky and "teaches her how to motorise her sculptures".

They will then head to the Midlands Air Museum to meet 94-year-old Gordon, who is a volunteer at the museum and helps reorder and maintain the aircraft on display.

David & Jay's Touring Toolshed airs on Monday 22nd January at 6:30pm on BBC Two.

