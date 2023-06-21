Coming to BBC Two and iPlayer in 2024, according to the synopsis, the programme will see Jason and Blades "park up their toolshed at the UK’s air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals, to meet some of the UK’s most talented crafters, makers and tinkerers – as well as people who could use a little help!"

Daytime TV schedules are set to get a whole lot more crafty with the arrival of a new heartwarming series: It's just been announced that Only Fools and Horses ' David Jason and The Repair Shop 's Jay Blades are teaming up for a new show, David and Jay's Touring Toolshed.

Their touring toolshed will take to the road in search of craft, hobby or engineering fairs where the pair will meet all kinds of keen crafters and talented experts who are on hand to help fix any particularly tricky projects of theirs.

The show will also explore some surrounding areas where the toolshed ends up, in order for Blades and Jason to meet some incredible individuals who have taken their hobbies to the next level.

While many will undoubtedly know Jason for his role as Derek "Del Boy" Trotter in the iconic BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses, this new show will mark a new venture for the beloved actor.

Speaking about the new series, he said: “It’s great to be back on the nation’s TV screens doing something totally different. I’ve played a lot of roles in my time but, to be myself, show off my creative passion and help the wonderful people we meet along the way resolve their mechanical masterpiece issues is very rewarding.

"I’ve really enjoyed being on the road with Jay where we have built up a great friendship and had a lot of fun which I hope the viewers will enjoy watching when it airs."

Blades, of course, is no stranger to a handyman show or two as the beloved presenter is a mainstay on series like Money for Nothing, Jay Blades' Home Fix and The Repair Shop, where he recently presented a centenary special with King Charles.

Jay Blades and King Charles on The Repair Shop. BBC

Speaking about David and Jay's Touring Toolshed, Blades said: “Working with Sir David Jason, a fellow craft enthusiast, is a dream come true. Filming is underway and it has been great to start helping the nation’s makers fix their passion projects.

“We've met brilliant people and this series is going to be a delight for the BBC Daytime and iPlayer audiences.”

While it's a way off until David and Jay's Touring Toolshed lands on our screens, it's certainly one to set a reminder for as the 15-part series is set to be entertaining as much as it is touching.

According to Rob Unsworth, head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak commissioning, Jason and Blades are already set to be a dynamic duo to watch.

Commenting on the new commission, Unsworth said: “Viewers are in for a real treat with this series. We’re thrilled to be bringing together these two much-loved titans of telly, and to be revealing such an unexpected side to Sir David Jason.

“His repartee with Jay is a joy to watch and we can’t wait to share their adventures and discoveries with the BBC Daytime audience.”

David and Jay's Touring Toolshed will air on BBC Two and iPlayer in 2024. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

