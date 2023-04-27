Based on Coben's 2016 novel of the same name, the upcoming series stars Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar and Dame Joanna Lumley, and tells the story of a mother called Maya who, shaken by her husband's brutal murder, installs a nanny-cam to protect her young daughter.

Two years after its last Harlan Coben adaptation Stay Close arrived on the platform, Netflix has given us a first look at its new collaboration with the writer, Fool Me Once .

However, watching the footage back she later sees an intruder in her home - the husband she thought was dead.

After the series was first announced earlier this year alongside an image of Keegan in character as Maya, we have now been given a closer look at what to expect, with new images featuring the central cast.

While the images of Keegan appears to show her character at a funeral, Armitage is seen skulking in the dark, Akhtar is seen looking at a board in a police station and Lumley is seen on the phone in what appears to be a very upmarket home.

You can see all four images here.

Fool Me Once will be Armitage's third collaboration with Coben, after he previously had roles in both Stay Close and The Stranger.

Reflecting on this, Armitage told Radio Times magazine earlier this month that he is "one of the Harlan Coben ensemble" but that he doesn't think he should do any more, adding: "Three’s enough, if not too many!"

As well as starring in Fool Me Once, Keegan will also soon be seen in BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, in which she plays one of a group who leave post-war Britain in 1956 to travel to Australia, lured over with the promise of a better house, job and general quality of life for just £10.

