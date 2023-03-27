The upcoming series follows a group of Brits as they leave post-war Britain in 1956 for sunnier shores in Australia. Why? Well, they've been lured over with the promise of a better house, job and general quality of life – all for only £10.

While we don't yet know when BBC One's Ten Pound Poms will land on our screens, we do have a first look at the cast of this anticipated new drama in action.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But when they arrive in Australia, the group soon realise that life isn't as joyous as it was initially cracked up to be. Instead, many are left struggling with their new lives as immigrants and what feels like an entire world away from the familiarity of Britain.

In the new slew of images, we can get a sense of the characters' nerves and new lives.

The cast of Ten Pound Poms. BBC

Named after the colloquial term used in Australia and New Zealand to describe Brits, Ten Pound Poms explores this group's pitfalls and triumphs.

The drama follows these individuals as they come to Australia armed with memories of the past and have hopes of a better life, like many others in the migrant hostel they all stay in.

Read more:

The series boasts the likes of some of telly's finest with Andor's Faye Marsay and Luther's Warren Brown leading the cast as Annie and Terry Roberts. They're trying to make the best of a bad situation for the sake of their family, but the local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they could've never imagined.

Rob Collins as Ron in Ten Pound Poms. BBC

It also stars Brassic star Michelle Keegan as Kate, a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé but is hiding her own devastating past. Australian actor Leon Ford also appears in the drama as Bill, a man who has lost his family business back home but is intent on proving he's living the Australian dream.

Declan Coyle plays teenager Stevie, who has a troubled life background but hopes to escape his oppressive father, meanwhile Rob Collins also stars as Ron an Indigenous Australian war veteran who is struggling with feeling like an outsider in his own country.

The new first-look images also give us a glimpse of some of the additional cast, which includes David Field, Cheree Cassidy, Sophie Gregg and Finn Treacy.

Ten Pound Poms will air soon on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.